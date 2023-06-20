"We are happy for him if he wants to play that way" - David Warner on Joe Root's reverse ramp shots in Ashes opener

Australian batter David Warner lauded his England counterpart Joe Root for playing reverse ramp shots against his side in the ongoing first Ashes Test in Birmingham.

The England No. 4 batter has been the talk of the town for the elevation of his power game with the bat under head coach Brendon McCullum. A prolific Test batters known for his conventional style of batting, Root has upped his game with unorthodox shots like the ramps and reverse ramps.

The 32-year-old scored 46 off 55 balls following his 30th Test ton (118*) in the first innings. The England batter attempted a reverse ramp on the very first ball of Day 4 against Cummins but couldn't connect the ball.

Root smashed a couple of fours and a six off Scott Boland in the next over, including a boundary and a six with the reverse ramp.

Speaking to SEN Cricket after the gameplay of Day 4, Warner credited Root's experience in the red-ball format for his audacity to play reverse ramp.

Warner said:

"It's very brave. I think when you have played 130 Tests and averaging 50 with 30 hundreds. You've probably got a lot of credit in your bank to play that type of shot."

He added:

"But if he wants to play that way - one of their best batters and their anchors - we are happy for him to play those shots."

Australia bundled out England for 273 to set them a target of 281 in the second innings. Skipper Pat Cummins (4/63) and Nathan Lyon (4/80) ensured the hosts didn't capitalise enough under their new brand of aggressive cricket.

Speaking on how the Australian bowlers pulled back things with their attacking lines and lengths, Warner mentioned:

"That's what we have got world-class bowlers in our line-up. They are up in the rankings for a reason. They know what they have to do. We haven't played against England with this brand of cricket and on this type of wicket."

He added:

"For the bowlers to come out of the just. They have obscure fields, be quite defensive. But it's kind of attacking with lines and lengths. That's gonna be the key and patience is going to be the biggest key."

"It does leave us in a pretty decent position" - David Warner on Scott Boland's batting

Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Warner gave a solid start with 61 runs in the 281-run chase. Warner scored 36 runs in 57 balls, smashing four boundaries, before he nicked one behind the wicket off Ollie Robinson's bowling.

Senior England pacer Stuart Broad dented late blows to Australia with the dismissals of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. However, Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland didn't allow England to cause any further damage as they closed day four at 107/3.

Boland was solid in his defense against Broad and Anderson as he managed to plunder a couple of fours. Praising the efforts of the Australian pacer with bat, Warner said:

"It does (leave us in a pretty decent position). Won't say he looks for this situation, but for him to come out there and the way he did was fantastic."

Warner added:

"Uzzie (Usman Khawaja) at the other end (was) cool and calm. He just looks so focused as well. Let's hope… fingers crossed that the crowd gets to see a good day of cricket again."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



#Ashes The stage is set. Our Aussie men need 174 runs to win. The stage is set. Our Aussie men need 174 runs to win. 👊#Ashes https://t.co/5rYS1JIJUj

Australia need 174 runs to win the first Test with seven wickets in hand. The likes of Travis Head and Cameron Green are yet to bat.

