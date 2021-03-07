We were hard on Rishabh Pant, he was told to lose weight: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has had a wonderful 2021 so far. The left-hander had an eventful series against Australia down under and followed it up with another series-defining performance against England.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for the 23-year-old and gave an insight into the process that helped Pant reach this stage.

Ravi Shastri said that the team management were quite hard on him, revealing Pant was told that he had to lose a bit of weight and work on his keeping.

“Rishabh Pant has been simply magnificent. We were hard on him. Nothing comes easy. He was told in no uncertain terms that he has got to respect the game a little more. He’s got to lose a bit of weight and work hard on his keeping,” said Ravi Shastri after the fourth Test.

He has worked like hell for the last few months: Ravi Shastri

Shastri also acknowledged Pant's hard work over the last few months.

“We know the talent he has and he has responded. He has worked like hell for the last few months and the results are here to see."

Ravi Shastri termed Rishabh Pant's century against England in the fourth Test the best counter-attacking innings he has seen in India. He applauded the wicketkeeper-batsman for maintaining his composure while batting with Rohit Sharma and playing against his nature.

The India head coach also said that Washington Sundar has been outstanding.

"Yesterday’s innings were the best counterattacking innings I have seen in India. It was a two-phase inning. He built a partnership with Rohit playing against his nature – to do that is not easy – and to turn it on after 50. Keeping has been magnificent and Washi was outstanding too,” he added.

Rishabh Pant scored 270 runs in 6 innings at an average of 54 in this series. He was named the player of the match in the fourth Test.