“We haven’t been the sharpest” - Indian legend’s huge statement on Shubman Gill’s captaincy amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin criticised Shubman Gill's captaincy amid the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval. He highlighted tactical errors and a lack of game awareness, which he feels have led to India being 1-2 behind in the series.

Ad

Ashwin reflected that the visitors have not been the sharpest and that Shubman Gill will get better with time.

"Why India are not ahead in this series and England are, is only because of our lack of game awareness and in many ways our tactical acumen on the field and off it as well. We haven't been the sharpest. I think Shubman Gill is going to get better as a captain and will learn," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'. (9:08)

Ad

Trending

Ad

He pointed out how the visitors missed a trick by introducing spin very late into the attack on Day 4. Washington Sundar first came on to bowl only after 42 overs of the second innings. Both Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja bowled only four overs apiece. Ashwin highlighted that when Harry Brook took on the pacers, spin could have been introduced from one end.

"Sometimes as a captain when you think you can play spin well, you will not bring on the spinner. And when you miss the moment to bring the spinner in the right situation, it then becomes a defensive option. When Harry Brook started taking it on, you could have bowled a spinner from one end and choked him. Spin should have come fast and this trick was missed in the last game as well," he added.

Ad

The former all-rounder reckoned that these mistakes created a huge gap. He further asserted that such errors could be avoided in today's time and age.

Bowling to build pressure is a lost art, says Indian legend Ashwin

Further, Ravichandran Ashwin reflected that India also failed to build pressure on the opposition batters. He highlighted how the visitors and several other teams have been struggling to do so.

Ad

The veteran detailed how bowling to build pressure and create a rhythm is key, rather than just bowling to pick wickets. He added that bowling to pick wickets would lead to leaking runs, which has been the case for India as well.

"Such a big score on this pitch, it is a lot of runs. They find themselves in this hole because bowling to build pressure is a lost art. It's not only for India, many teams are struggling. This is called defensive pressure building. Because of T20, we just look to take wickets. If you only bowl for wickets, you will give many runs. Wickets fall when you build pressure and a rhythm. Prasidh got the wicket because he got into a good rhythm and Siraj bowled a maiden over. We are not setting the right fields and bowling defensively at the right time," he explained. (16:49)

Chasing 374 in the second innings, England ended Day 4 on 339/6 as play was called off early due to rain. Defending only 35 more runs and needing four wickets, India will have to pull off a miraculous effort to win this Test and level the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news