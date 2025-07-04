"We have just witnessed a bit of genius"- Former England captain lauds Jamie Smith's 80-ball century on Day 3 ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lauded Jamie Smith's knock on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test against India on Friday, July 4. The 50-year-old said that the gloveman, who had walked out to bat with his side at 84/5, had produced an exceptional performance.

Smith made an 80-ball century in the opening session to pull England back into the contest after Mohammed Siraj had rattled the hosts by removing Joe Root and Ben Stokes off successive balls. Vaughan also took a dig at India's defensive approach in the field, saying that it seemed like England were on top and not India.

"Wow .. Jamie smith .. We have just witnessed a bit of genius .. if you walked into the ground and saw the fields being set you would think England were dominating this game .. another session like that and it’s game on," Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, July 4.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also criticized India's defensive tactics in the opening session on Day 3. The 63-year-old had said that he could not believe India had only a slip and a gully with 470 runs in the bank.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith counter attack after India dent England early on Day 3 at Edgbaston

India took the early advantage on Day 3 by removing Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the second over. However, that is when the Harry Brook and Jamie Smith show began. The duo punished the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. They counter-attacked in excellent fashion to transfer the pressure onto the tourists.

Smith took 23 runs off one Prasidh Krishna over, whose short ball tactic did not prove fruitful. The decision to move from pace to spin also proved futile as the pair put on 165 runs for the sixth wicket to make India head into lunch with some thinking to do. England were 249/5 at lunch on Day 3.

