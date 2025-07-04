"You are trailing by 470 and you have one slip and gully"- Former India coach slams Shubman Gill's captaincy on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India coach Ravi Shastri criticized India's field placements on Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston. The 63-year-old said that he found it hard to believe that India had only one slip and gully in place, with so many runs to defend with the ball.

While India took three wickets in the last session on Day 2, other pundits had also been critical of India's defensive approach on the field, despite scoring 587 runs in the first innings.

"Cant believe it. You are trailing (leading) by 470 and you have one slip and gully," Shastri said on air while commentating with Michael Atherton (via Cricbuzz).

Out-of-favour India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was also critical of India's approach on Day 2. The 37-year-old said that India had to attack a lot more when they had put up such a big score on the board.

"India are going defensive in the field. When you have runs on the board, you want to attack with the new ball. This is not the time to defend. Even if they get a couple of boundaries, Shubman shouldn't mind that.

"I'm not saying over-attack but you want to keep a square leg. It can be a catching position for Zak Crawley," Pujara had said on BBC.

Mohammed Siraj strikes twice to leave England in further trouble on Day 3 at Edgbaston

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj got the tourists off to the perfect start on Day 3. He removed Joe Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries in the second over of the day to leave England in dire trouble and staring a massive deficit in the first innings.

The bowler's performance would offer India a lot of hope for the rest of the series, considering Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second Test match. At the time of writing, England were 160/5 with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith at the crease.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

