“We have been doing this for the last 4 months” - Indian fielding coach T. Dilip on “fielder of the match” award 

Indian fielding coach T. Dilip has divulged that the team has been giving away “fielder of the match” medals for the last four months, adding that dressing room presentations have gone viral on social media only recently. On the idea behind the concept, he stated that it was about rewarding attitude towards fielding and not just looking at statistics like the number of catches taken.

India have been brilliant in the 2023 World Cup, winning all of their nine matches in the league stage of the competition. On Sunday, they hammered the Netherlands by 160 runs in Bengaluru. While their on-field performances have won them a lot of plaudits, the camaraderie in the Indian dressing room has also grabbed a lot of limelight.

With the Men in Blue fielding coaching attending the post-match press conference after the Netherlands clash, it was but obvious that he would be asked about the fielding awards.

“Basically it is about judging attitude. Yes, there are statistics for catches taken but we look at the overall contribution. An innings has 300 balls, how do you handle them on the field. This is not just about one brilliant catch; it is about the overall effort,” Dilip said in response to a query on the topic.

“We have been doing this for a while, at least for the last four months, but only now it has gone on social media, and people have noticed it,” he added.

Expand Tweet

On the amazing response to the fun presentation ceremony of the fielding awards, Dilip admitted that it was heartening to see.

“It’s truly heartening to see that the response at which the fans gave in social media.” He added, “But the whole idea about this medal, what it represents is that the intent and effort, what the spirit you give, get onto the field, which may not be seen on the stats, but it can be felt by everyone who are in the stadium."

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the fielder of the match medal for his impressive performance in the win against South Africa on November 5.

“There is nothing specifically wrong with Siraj” - Indian fielding coach

While most of the Indian players have performed well in the field, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has had his issues. He dropped a catch on Sunday as well and has looked a bit ragged at times. Dilip, however, backed the pacer and asserted:

“Nothing specific is a problem. I really appreciate the bowlers. It is tough in a big tournament. The bowlers are committed to fielding and they work hard. There is nothing specifically wrong with Siraj; he has put his body on the line often while fielding, shown good attitude and he will get better.”

Having topped the league stage of the 2023 World Cup, India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Mumbai on November 15.