"We left it a little later than I would’ve"- Allan Border feels Australia missed a trick by not declaring early on 4th day

Allan Border feels Australia left it a little too late to declare on the fourth day of the Gabba Test. The hosts were bowled out for 294, setting India a target of 328 in the fourth innings. However, the Aussies could get in only 1.5 overs of bowling before rain washed out the rest of the day's play.

The pressure is on Australia as they need to win the last Test to get back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, India would retain the trophy if the series stays level and the last game ends in a draw. Speaking on Fox Sports, Allan Border said he would have declared when the lead was 276 at tea on the fourth day.

"We left it a little later than I would’ve done, given the circumstances. I can’t remember ever delaying a declaration where we didn’t win the game, so if Australia go on and win the game tomorrow, you can’t criticise at all.” said Border.

Meanwhile, Adam Gilchrist feels the Australians didn't factor in the rain, which was expected to affect the final session. However, he also pointed out that the Aussies must have been wary of India's ability to chase the total.

"I can only assume they tried to prepare as if there wasn’t going to be rain, It might’ve been a little naive (given the bleak forecast) but 120 overs to chase 320 (on day five), that’s not off the table ... so I guess they factored that in,” Gilchrist told Fox Sports.

India gave Australia a scare as Rishabh Pant came charging at the Australian bowlers in the Sydney Test's final innings when the visitors were set a target of 407. That game ended in a draw eventually, but the hosts must have been cautious about avoiding a repeat of it.

Steve Smith talks about Australia's chances of taking 10 wickets

After the fourth day's play, Steve Smith said they hope that the Day 5 pitch does some trick on the Indian batsmen. The Australian star was asked whether the Aussies have enough time to take 10 Indian wickets to which he said:

"It’s hard to say with the weather ... we’re certainly not weathermen. Tomorrow it’ll be about using that day five pitch and holding on to our chances ... just letting it happen and not trying to force it.”

Australia hold the record for the highest successful run chase in a Test match at Gabba, having chased 236 against West Indies way back in 1951. It is fair to say that batting last at Brisbane hasn't been easy. With everything to play for on the final day, both India and Australia will hope to make one final push to win or retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.