"We live it day-to-day, the pain doesn't go away" - Candice Warner breaks silence over opener's leadership appeal

Australian opener David Warner's wife Candice has broken her silence following her husband's withdrawal to overturn his lifetime leadership ban. Candice believes the lengthy process to overturn the prohibition has put them "through hell".

The left-handed opener put out a huge statement via his social media handle, detailing his decision to pull out of the captaincy bid, with his family facing pressure.

David Warner also hit out at the legal counsel for allegedly making offensive comments about him and for wanting to make the hearing public.

Speaking on Triple M, Candice revealed that the events in Cape Town haven't left their shadow, affecting their daughters' lives directly.

She labeled David Warner' s statement as highly powerful, elaborating:

"We live it day-to-day, the pain doesn't go away. It's still raw, we go to the cricket so often to watch David play and we still get people screaming things out. The fact my daughters have to cop abuse because of incidents that have happened in the past is not fair."

"Dave's statement was very powerful and it had to be. I refer to his statement where he says family comes first. We have been through hell."

Cricket Australia (CA) slapped the 36-year-old with a lifetime captaincy ban following the ball-tampering saga in Cape Town against South Africa in March 2018. However, the board amended the code last month for players to have long-term sanctions modified.

It also stated that circumstances must be exceptional to overturn it.

"It's just unnecessary" - Candice Warner on the need for a public trial

Candice underlined the process as 'outrageous' and hit out at the three-member panel for wanting the legal proceedings to be public. She added:

"He was told last week before the Perth Test that it was going to be a public trial and not just himself, but players and coaches would have to be cross-examined, it's just outrageous. It's just unnecessary, it's not what it was supposed to be about."

"That's not what he wanted and I don't think it's what Cricket Australia wanted either. But the panel was very adamant that they wanted it public."

The veteran batter had also earlier hinted at retiring from Test cricket and playing at least till the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Australia will face West Indies in the second Test in Adelaide, starting on Thursday, December 8.

