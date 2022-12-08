"I might declare without batting one day" - Ben Stokes promises to be more "adventurous" in 2nd Test against Pakistan

England Test captain Ben Stokes has backed his side to be even more "adventurous" in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan. The all-rounder stated that they will continue to take the game on to force results.

Stokes' captaincy, including a bold declaration on Day 4 of the first Test in Rawalpindi, earned him widespread praise.

After going hammer and tongs with the bat in both innings, England's bowling attack forced an unlikely win on Day 5 to take a 1-0 lead.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy I've got no interest in playing for a draw, the dressing-room has no interest in playing for the draw. I've got no interest in playing for a draw, the dressing-room has no interest in playing for the draw. 💬 I've got no interest in playing for a draw, the dressing-room has no interest in playing for the draw. 💬 https://t.co/YDezxDcypA

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Test, Stokes said England are prepared for another lifeless pitch in Multan. The 31-year-old hasn't ruled out an even more funky declaration.

As quoted by The Telegraph, he said:

"We might see actually, in this Test, if it does pan out the way that it could potentially with the late start and early finish that we end up having only 300-350 overs in the Test match, we might have to get even a bit more adventurous with what we do. We’ll see. I might declare without batting one day, who knows?

The seam-bowling all-rounder set Pakistan a target of 343 with more than a day to go. While the hosts remained in pole position to chase it down, they collapsed from 259-6 to 268 all out in the final hour.

"Having someone at Woody’s pace is an absolute bonus" - Ben Stokes

Mark Wood missed the first Test due to hip injury. (Credits: Getty)

Stokes also confirmed that Mark Wood is almost certain to play in Multan and believes that his pace is a massive asset.

However, a recall for Ben Foakes looks unlikely and Ollie Pope is likely to retain the keeping gloves.

The all-rounder added:

"It is definitely an added bonus. It’s a lot better having someone bowling 150kmp/h (93mph) bouncers rather than me, Robbo and Jimmy at 80mph trying to do it. I think wherever you go in the world, conditions, whatever it is, having someone at Woody’s pace is an absolute bonus."

Since becoming England's full-time Test skipper, the 31-year-old has won seven out of eight matches.

