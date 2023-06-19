"We are living in Ben Stokes era"- Twitter goes gaga over Ben Stokes' unique field to dismiss Usman Khawaja on Day 3 of first Ashes Test

England skipper Ben Stokes had social media buzzing with his unique umbrella-field to centurion Usman Khawaja, resulting in the southpaw's dismissal on the very next delivery. Considering the benign Edgbaston pitch, Stokes had no slips in place and kept a ring of three fielders each on the off and leg side at catching positions.
The moment transpired on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test, with the Australian opener batting fluently on 141 off 320 deliveries and the team well-placed on 372-6 in 112 overs. Caught off-guard by the field placement, Khawaja charged down the wicket to Ollie Robinson, only to have his stumps rattled by a full-length delivery.
Khawaja's dismissal sparked a mini-Australian collapse, from 372-6 to being bowled out for 386, trailing the home team by seven runs at the end of their first innings.
Ben Stokes had also set creative fields for Steve Smith, including a leg slip and a leg gully, on Day 2 before eventually dismissing him off his own bowling for a meager 16 of 59 deliveries.
The 32-year-old has been instrumental in England's resurgence in Test cricket, leading them to 11 wins in their last 13 matches since taking over as full-time captain. His combination with head coach Brendon McCullum has witnessed the team playing fearless and attacking cricket with the bat while also trying innovative plans with the ball and in the field.
Twitter could not contain itself from praising Ben Stokes for his proactive captaincy, with many appreciating the all-rounder for bringing greater intrigue to Test cricket.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"The thinking was brilliant, the captaincy was brilliant" - Kumar Sangakkara on England skipper Ben Stokes
Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara was effusive in his praise for England skipper Ben Stokes for his captaincy, which helped restrict Australia in the first session on Day 3.
Starting the day off at 311-5 on the back of England's 393-8, Australia looked set to take a substantial first-innings lead at 372-6. However, some imaginative bowling and field placing by the hosts helped derail the Aussie innings.
Speaking to Sky Sports at the Lunch interval, Sangakkara said:
"It is set up wonderfully and there will be an exciting two sessions from here. I think it is pretty even but the way the innings ended I would give England (the edge). The thinking was brilliant, the captaincy was brilliant."
"This is where England are ahead, especially Stokes. He understood singles wouldn’t matter to the tailenders, they were going to come out swinging. The fields were really well set to create those chances, showing the Australians they needed to take chances," added Sangakkara.
England began their second innings with a slender seven-run lead and moved to 26-0 in the seventh over when rain stopped play.
Unfortunately for the hosts, their resumption from the break began on a sober note, losing two quick wickets under overcast conditions before rain intervened again to halt play for the day.
As things stand, England are currently 28-2 after 10.3 overs, with both openers back in the hut and first-innings centurion Joe Root and Ollie Pope at the crease.
