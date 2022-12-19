"We’ll always go down fighting" - Kagiso Rabada warns Australia ahead of Boxing Day Test in Melbourne next week

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada remains keen to unleash himself in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, starting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. The 27-year-old declared that the Proteas would not go down without a fight following their loss in Brisbane.

South Africa lost the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane by six wickets within two days as both teams' pace units dominated proceedings.

The Australian and South African batters faced excessive seam movement in all four innings, with the pitch facing scrutiny as 34 wickets, including 19 on Day 2, fell within two days.

Rabada, who troubled the Australian batters the most at the Gabba, admitted that Australia haven't walked away unscathed despite winning. The 27-year-old hailed South Africa's fighting spirit, evident by making the hosts work hard to achieve the 34-run target in the fourth innings.

Rabada was quoted as saying by The Brisbane Times:

"I thought we bowled really well in bits then we bowled quite poorly in bits. I think when we were on top of our game it definitely made a huge impression. The one thing we possess as South Africans is that we will never go down without a fight.

"Although Australia needed 34 runs and we were getting a whole lot of stick from the crowd, we have come out here to play. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. We’ll always go down fighting."

The right-arm pacer picked up eight wickets in the first Test, four each in two innings. The Johannesburg-born bowler dismissed Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Travis Head in the fourth innings as Australia huffed and puffed to their target of 34 runs.

"There needs to be an element of patience and understanding" - Kagiso Rabada on South African batters

Skipper Dean Elgar fell cheaply in both innings. (Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on South Africa's repeated batting collapses, Rabada stated that the Proteas are in a re-building phase and deserve patience and persistence. He added:

"Although I have played in a team with a star-studded line-up where you are literally playing with greats of the game. There’s a whole lot of players who have come in and have the ability but need to get used to the international circuit.

"There needs to be an element of patience and understanding. At the same time you can’t be advocating for bad performances. However, we’re quite positive."

The Proteas, who were skittled out for 152 and 99 in Brisbane, have won their last three Test series Down Under and face a litmus test in keeping that record intact in Melbourne.

