"We'll come out with exactly the same mindset" - England captain Ben Stokes sounds warning to India

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has issued warning signs to India ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against India. The final tie, which was postponed from last year, will get underway on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The English side thrashed New Zealand 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series. The Three Lions played authoritative cricket in all three Tests to inflict a whitewash against the reigning World Test Championship holders.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Stokes stressed that they would come in with the same mindset against India in the upcoming Test.

The Durham all-rounder stated:

"Different opposition (India), we still have a series to draw. We'll come out with exactly the same mindset."

England currently trail 1-2 in the series and will have to win their last game to level the series. They will be brimming with confidence and will come out with all guns blazing against Rohit Sharma & Co.

Stokes will also be confident having won his first series as Test captain. He credited head coach Brendon McCullum and the support staff for this special win after a long gap.

The all-rounder added:

"It's gone really well. To walk away with 3-0 series win over the best team in the world is a special start. When I took over this job, it was about changing the mindset of the guys towards Test cricket, was about having fun. Huge amount of credit to Brendon (McCullum) and the backroom staff."

The hosts pulled off another scintillating run chase, scoring 296 runs in just 54.2 overs. Joe Root (86*) and Ollie Pope (82) set up the platform before Jonny Bairstow (71*) launched a carnage to take England home.

"He'll have a plan for the next series and this game against India" - Joe Root on Ben Stokes

Joe Root lauded captain Ben Stokes for bringing in a change in the dressing room. The former captain feels that Stokes will have a plan in place for the game against India.

The Yorkshire cricketer added:

"Ben's been brilliant in these three games and I'm sure he'll have a plan for the next series and this game against India as well. Absolutely loving this, long may it continue."

India, meanwhile, have already landed in the UK and participated in a four-day practice game against Leicestershire. The players had a good time in the middle and will hope to keep the momentum going in the Test.

