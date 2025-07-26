"We'll give you a contract" - Sunil Gavaskar, Cheteshwar Pujara in fun banter over former's pickleball team amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 26, 2025 19:56 IST
India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1 - Source: Getty
Suni Gavaskar presenting Cheteshwar Pujara with a cap on his 100th Test - Source: Getty

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar engaged in a fun banter with Cheteshwar Pujara amid the Test series between England and India. Pujara jokingly asked Gavaskar to hire him in the former's pickleball team. The two are in England for commentary and media duties.

During a conversation on Sony Sports Network, Sunil Gavaskar revealed that he owns a stake in a pickleball team. Notably, he is a co-owner of Dilli Dillwale along with his son Rohan Gavaskar. Dilli Dillwale is a Delhi Franchise of the World Pickleball League (WPL).

"Can you hire me in one of your team?" Cheteshwar Pujara asked as Gavaskar made the revelation.
"Anytime. You make up your mind. Yesterday you were signed by Manchester United. Now you want to be signed by our team. We'll give you a contract. Don't worry. If Manchester United can give him a contract, then even I can give him one," Gavaskar replied.

Cheteshwar Pujara had once revealed that Manchester United was his favorite Premier League team. With the fourth Test taking place in Manchester, Pujara also recently visited the Old Trafford football stadium. The Indian team also visited United's training facility ahead of the fourth Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test for India in 2023

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has been out of the Indian Test team since 2023. He last played a Test against Australia at The Oval during the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023.

The senior pro has been out of favor. He was left out of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia as well. Despite the retirement of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Pujara was not considered for the England tour.

He is still active in domestic cricket and performed well in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The right-hander made 402 runs from seven matches for Saurashtra at an average of 40.20 with a double hundred.

Having made his Test debut in 2010, he has played 103 matches for India. Pujara has scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. He has 19 hundreds and 35 fifties. Against England, he has played 27 Tests, scoring 1778 runs at an average of 39.51 with five centuries and seven half-centuries.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

