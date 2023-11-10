"We’ll just see how he feels" - Daniel Vettori casts doubts over Glenn Maxwell for AUS vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash

Australian cricket team's assistant coach Daniel Vettori has cast doubt over Glenn Maxwell's inclusion in their final league match of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh on Saturday (November 11) in Pune.

The former New Zealand captain hinted that the Aussies will take a call on the all-rounder's inclusion only on the match day.

Maxwell suffered plenty of cramps on his way to an astonishing double-hundred against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 35-year-old wasn't able to run after passing 150 but was still able to hit boundaries at will.

Having come in to bat at 49-4, the Victorian's epic knock propelled Australia to a three-wicket win and the semi-finals.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Vettori stated that Maxwell has been in full recovery since that match, but has had a hectic schedule.

"He’s definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days. We all saw the effects of the innings and in particular the heat, so I think today [Friday] is a big day.

"Obviously, we’ve had a couple of days off, so there’s been no training. He’s not here today (at training), but we’ll just see how he feels as the day continues but it’s obviously, been pretty hectic from the last few days."

While the veteran's absence will affect Australia's combination against Bangladesh, they will want him fully fit for the potential semi-final against South Africa on November 16 at Eden Gardens.

Daniel Vettori hints at resting one of their frontline fast bowlers

Andrew McDonald and Daniel Vettori. (Credits: Twitter)

Vettori also revealed that Sean Abbott could come into the mix for one of the fast bowlers to give them a break. The 44-year-old added:

"If you take it all the way back to the start [of the tournament], to try and get those three fast bowlers through nine games and in a short period of time, we always presumed that would be a tough challenge. So Sean was always in the picture as a potential replacement for one of them, so I think that will come into the equation once again.

"It’s just weighing up how everyone’s come through these last few days but I don’t think it will be a case of trying to play Sean in a game just for the sake of it. There’ll be a case of one of those three fast bowlers needs a bit of a break."

Mitchell Starc's form has been a concern as he has taken just 10 wickets in eight matches at 43.90. The left-arm speedster conceded 70 runs in nine overs against Afghanistan.