"We’ll be using that inspiration and that energy" - Temba Bavuma on Proteas' T20 World Cup performance ahead of West Indies Tests

Newly-appointed South African Test skipper Temba Bavuma has said that their female counterparts left them in awe with their performance in the Women's T20 World Cup. Bavuma stated that he and his side will hope to draw inspiration from the same in their upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

The Proteas reached their first T20 World Cup final ever this year by defeating England, who were overwhelming favorites to make the summit clash, in the last four. They met Australia in the final in Cape Town and fought hard before going down by 19 runs while chasing 157.

Speaking ahead of the first Test against the West Indies at Centurion, Temba Bavuma said all the players were supporting the women's side passionately. The 32-year-old revealed that the men's side will take that energy into the series.

As quoted by iol.co.za, he stated:

"That was massive. Not just for us but also for the nation. All the guys were watching the final and the semi-final supporting the ladies. As a team we look for areas to draw inspiration and to draw energy from. We’ll be using that inspiration and that energy into our games."

The right-handed batter hopes that the women's team has done enough to prompt more investment and continued:

"It’s been big what the women’s team has been able to achieve over the last while with the limited resources that they have. I hope with performances like this that they’ve shown that there’ll be a lot more support, a lot more care to be invested within the women’s team."

South Africa kept fighting till the end in the final, sending jitters through the Australian team with a 55-run stand between Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tyron. However, they eventually fell short as the Aussies held their nerves under pressure.

Wolvaardt was notably the top run-getter in the tournament with 230 runs in six games at an average of 46.00 and three fifties.

"West Indies was the team I supported growing up" - Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Temba Bavuma recalled his Test debut against the West Indies eight years ago and hopes to fare better this time around. The veteran added:

"The West Indies was the team I supported growing up. They were the team I saw on the television at home and my uncle supported them.

"I made my Test debut against them (in 2014/15) and scored 10 runs so hopefully this goes better. England and Australia are tough places to tour and they separate the good guys from the really good guys.”

The Proteas are coming off a series loss against Australia Down Under, while the Caribbeans beat Zimbabwe in their last series. The series between South Africa and West Indies will begin on Tuesday, February 28.

Poll : 0 votes