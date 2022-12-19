“We’ll again have to watch KL [Rahul]” – Twitterati react as Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test vs Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh, which starts in Dhaka on Thursday (December 22).

Rohit had previously missed the Chattogram Test after suffering a finger injury during the ODI series against the hosts. The senior batter was rushed to Mumbai for treatment earlier this month, but he is yet to completely heal from his thumb injury.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma is likely to be available from the series against Sri Lanka starting on January 3rd. (Source - Cricbuzz) Rohit Sharma is likely to be available from the series against Sri Lanka starting on January 3rd. (Source - Cricbuzz)

As a precautionary measure, the team management has decided not to risk him. The BCCI, however, is yet to make any official announcement on the development.

As per Cricbuzz:

“He (Rohit Sharma) seems to be suffering from a little bit of stiffness. The BCCI, the selection committee, and the team management have decided not to risk him at this stage.”

Rohit Sharma set to make his comeback against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma will return to lead Team India in the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka next month. The hosts will play three T20Is and ODIs each against the Islanders. The first T20I will be played on Tuesday, January 3.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah might also make a Team India comeback during the white-ball series. The two stalwarts had missed the T20 World Cup due to injuries.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Co. will look to win the Dhaka Test after taking a 1-0 lead in the series with a thumping 188-run victory against the hosts. The stand-in captain will look to finally deliver with the bat in the upcoming Test after scoring just 22 and 23 in the first Test.

Sharma's absence will also solve the opening conundrum for Team India as Shubman Gill will get another opportunity to open the innings after his maiden Test century against Bangladesh.

Team India squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat.

