"We were locked into Plan A, and we didn't have Plan B" - Greg Chappell explains why Australia lost to India last summer

Greg Chappell has said that Australia was either too 'locked' into Plan A or didn't have a 'Plan B' during last summer's Test series loss at home against India.

Australia's decision to persist with the same set of four bowlers in all four Tests came under the scanner. That was especially after a much-changed and inexperienced Indian team chased down 328 at the Gabba to win the series 2-1. Earlier, the visitors had eked out a heroic draw in the third Test in Sydney.

Speaking at the Grade Cricketer, Chappell reckoned Australia's rigidity or lack of a backup plan cost them wins in Sydney and Brisbane. Chappell said:

''I thought last summer when Ind was here, we were locked into Plan A and either we didn't have Plan B, or we were not flexible enough to make the decision to go to Plan B. And I think it hurt us in the Brisbane Test match, possibly even in Sydney as well.''

7Cricket @7Cricket



For the first time in more than three decades, Australia are beaten at the Gabba.



Which means, against ALL odds, India win the series 2-1! Unbelievable scenes 😮



Wow. WOW. For the first time in more than three decades, Australia are beaten at the Gabba. Which means, against ALL odds, India win the series 2-1! Unbelievable scenes 😮 #AUSvIND

Justin Langer's role as head coach also came under the scanner following the defeat to India. Several players expressed their reservations against the former opener's micromanagement. Chappell also believes that not all decisions taken by Australia last summer were entirely made by then captain Tim Paine.

The former player believes a coach should let the captain take over once the team steps on the field rather than sending messages from the dressing room. Chappell said:

"I had a feeling not all the decisions were being taken on the field, that's dangerous. As a coach, my belief of a coach is head of support staff. You manage all the coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, media manager, and you work side by side with the captain and help him devise strategy and devise plans. But once they walk out on the field, let them go."

"If you are sitting in the dressing room and second guessing, wanting to send messages out, telling them to do this or that. I think the game and team is in trouble because you are too far away from making those decisions.''

Chappell also feels new captain Pat Cummins may not want 'too many instructions' from the head coach.

"I think Pat is a strong individual; I would be surprised if he didn't want to be the boss and expect support from the head coach but not too many instructions," he added.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN: Pat Cummins is officially the 47th captain of the Aussie Men's Test team #Ashes

Cummins was appointed Australia's 47th men's Test captain last week following Paine's tearful resignation in the wake of the 'sexting' scandal.

"I am looking forward to seeing how it goes" - Greg Chappell on Pat Cummins' captaincy

Greg Chappell is looking forward to seeing how Pat Cummins goes about his business as Australia's Test captain. The legendary player believes Cummins should benefit from having experienced campaigners around him.

"I think Pat will pick captaincy very quickly, with Steve around. David has a good cricket brain. I don't think he will have a problem. Just he has to tell all of them what their roles are."

"You're gonna let them have freedom. I am looking forward to seeing how it goes. There is no reason from a cricket intelligence point of view why a fast bowler can't do it."

Cummins will become the first fast bowler to lead Australia in Test cricket, at the Gabba on 8th December.

Edited by Bhargav