"We lost the match because of batting" - Mohammad Kaif on whether India should make any changes for 2nd ODI

Mohammad Kaif believes India lost the first ODI against Bangladesh due to indifferent batting. He added that none of the bowlers should be made a scapegoat and dropped from the playing XI.

The Men in Blue were dismissed for 186 runs in just 41.2 overs in Mirpur on Sunday, December 4. Their bowlers then reduced the hosts to 136/9 but could not put the last nail in the coffin as Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman's unbroken 51-run 10th-wicket partnership took the Tigers home.

During a post-match discussion on Sony Sports, Kaif was asked whether India should make any changes for the second ODI. He responded:

"You have to bat well. We are talking a lot about the bowling, they batted badly. We lost the match because of batting. We need runs from Virat Kohli. We need runs from Rohit Sharma the captain. Rohit Sharma has not been in form as a captain, he has not been able to score regularly."

rajdeep das @rajdeepcric Notice how the discussions about yesterday's game are now all around India's bowling and fielding when actually India's batting cost them the match. Notice how the discussions about yesterday's game are now all around India's bowling and fielding when actually India's batting cost them the match.

Kaif highlighted that the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side made selection errors in the recent ODI series against New Zealand. The former Indian batter explained:

"They played three matches in New Zealand, Laxman was there. They lost the first match after conceding 306 runs. After that, they made changes, brought in Hooda as the sixth bowler. After that, when the third ODI came, it was a seaming track where they needed an extra fast bowler, they played the same team."

India lost the ODI series by a 1-0 margin against the Kiwis. They suffered a seven-defeat in the first game while the next two matches did not yield a result due to rain, with Kane Williamson and Co. being denied an almost certain win in the final ODI.

"Kuldeep Sen should play all three matches" - Mohammad Kaif

Kuldeep Sen made his ODI debut in the first game against Bangladesh. [P/C: BCCI/Twitter]

Kaif wants Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to stick to the same playing XI for the second ODI. He reasoned:

"If they make changes, there will be commotion. If you played any young player, Kuldeep Sen should play all three matches. If you have backed someone and you change that decision because you lost the match, I believe you are not a good captain or coach."

Kaif concluded by asking the team management to persist with Kuldeep Sen. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"Kuldeep Sen was given the cap, it was not his mistake, but the cap is being distributed a lot. He picked up two wickets but proved a little expensive. Overall I will want you to play him. He has pace, he couldn't bowl well under pressure today but you have to back him."

Vaishnavi Iyer @Vaishnaviiyer14 Maiden International Wicket for Kuldeep Sen! 🥳

Well done lad!! Maiden International Wicket for Kuldeep Sen! 🥳 Well done lad!! https://t.co/r3vLru1N8j

Sen dismissed Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain in the 39th over of the Bangladesh innings. Miraz struck the Madhya Pradesh pacer for two sixes in the next over he bowled as the latter finished with figures of 2/37 in five overs.

Poll : Should India make any changes to their playing XI for the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh? Yes No 0 votes