"We have too many batters who play in the same gear"- Virender Sehwag points flaw in Indian T20 setup after Asian Games win

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive shots. He believes that is the brand of cricket needed in T20Is if the Men in Blue are to become successful.

Sehwag shed light on why it is important for India to invest in players who have the ability to bat with an ultra-aggressive approach and not just have those who take a bit of time to get going.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a hundred off just 49 balls in the Asian Games quarterfinal against Nepal, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (25 off 23) and Tilak Varma (2 off 10) struggled to get going.

It was a sensational cameo of 37*(15) from Rinku Singh that helped them breach 200 and Virender Sehwag feels more such players are needed in the shortest format.

Here's what he posted on X after the win over Nepal:

"I just feel we have too many batters who play in the same gear. Need to nurture more explosive players who can play top gear, especially in T20 cricket. Many more in the Rinku and SKY mode needed to become a dangerous side."

India's brand of cricket crucial with 2024 T20 World Cup in sight

The way Rohit Sharma and Co. were beaten by England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide raised several concerns about India's timid approach to T20 cricket.

While they managed to overhaul the squad and get in a new captain in Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue lost the series 3-2 in the West Indies and that lack of urgency in run-scoring was seen in the Asian Games quarterfinal as well.

The T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA is less than a year away and after the 2023 World Cup, the focus could be on setting up a team that adheres to the fearless brand of cricket needed.