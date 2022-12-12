"We weren't up to the mark in the 1st innings" - Babar Azam 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rued his side's batting performance in the first innings of the second Test against England, resulting in a 26-run defeat on Monday, December 12, in Multan.

Following a run-fest in Rawalpindi in the series opener, the teams were treated to a rank turner for the second contest.

With the ball turning sharply from the first session itself, the Pakistan spinners claimed all 10 wickets in the first innings, with debutant Abrar Ahmed recording a seven-wicket haul. England were reduced to 281 all out in the first innings in Day 1 itself.

Pakistan then made a bright start with Babar leading the charge with a top-score of 75. However, the Men in Green collapsed from a formidable position of 142-2 to 202 all out.

Opining that Pakistan conceding a 79-run lead to England potentially cost them the game, Babar said during the post-match presentation:

"We weren't up to the mark in the first innings. There were a couple of soft dismissals and we didn't finish well. We fought back well in the second innings but it wasn't enough in the end."

Reflecting on the run chase attempt, Babar continued:

"We have a simple plan - to try and carry on the momentum. We had a few good partnerships but we didn't finish well in the end as a batting unit. The tailenders also fought well but it wasn't enough."

A handy lead midway through the contest helped England set a target of 355 for Pakistan to chase down in the final innings. The hosts once again stumbled from a solid position to lose their third consecutive Test at home.

"It was a dream start for Abrar" - Babar Azam

One of the major takeaways for the hosts in the contest was the seamless transition of Abrar to the national side.

The spinner took 11 wickets on debut and had several England batters puzzled over his variations.

Commenting on the debutant's performance, Babar said:

"It was a dream start for Abrar. He used the conditions really well in the first innings and did well in the second one. Definitely looking forward to the Karachi Test. We will do our best there."

England have attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final Test is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 17, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Will England complete a whitewash over Pakistan? Let us know what you think.

