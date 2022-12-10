"We may have seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs" - Fans react as Dhawan scores just 18 runs in entire ODI series vs BAN

Shikhar Dhawan's woeful run with the bat continued in the third ODI against Bangladesh as he was dismissed for just three off eight balls on Saturday, December 10. This was the second time in the series that he was dismissed by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan.

Mehidy struck on the very first ball that he bowled in the ongoing match at Chattogram as his angle round the wicket cramped Dhawan for room. The southpaw tried to defend the delivery, but there were two sounds, and the fielders were convinced that the ball had struck the pad first.

Although the on-field umpire adjudged Dhawan to be not out, Bangladesh went for a review and replays showed that the ball had indeed hit the pad first. Ball tracking showed three reds and Shikhar Dhawan had to depart for yet another low score.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the way Dhawan performed in the series as he mustered just 18 runs off 35 balls in three matches. Some also believe that this could be the last ODI that he has played for India. One of them wrote:

"We may have seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs, it was an exceptional career."

Dweplea @dweplea We may have seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs, it was an exceptional career. We may have seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs, it was an exceptional career.

2nd match- 8(10)

3rd match- 3(8)



Undisputed Academy Man of the series under NBDC category our very own second string Indian team ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan 🫶 #INDvBQN 1st match- 7(17)2nd match- 8(10)3rd match- 3(8)Undisputed Academy Man of the series under NBDC category our very own second string Indian team ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan 1st match- 7(17)2nd match- 8(10)3rd match- 3(8)Undisputed Academy Man of the series under NBDC category our very own second string Indian team ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan 🔥🫶😍 #INDvBQN https://t.co/Hc7oIHfaGL

2nd ODI - 8

3rd ODI - 3



Average: 6.00



This is Least Average by Dhawan in an ODI Series!



#INDvsBAN 1st ODI - 72nd ODI - 83rd ODI - 3Average: 6.00This is Least Average by Dhawan in an ODI Series! 1st ODI - 72nd ODI - 83rd ODI - 3Average: 6.00This is Least Average by Dhawan in an ODI Series!#INDvsBAN

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 What will Shikhar Dhawan be thinking for the rest of this innings sitting in the dressing room? Flashbacks of a great career? Convincing himself that this may be his last international match? What will Shikhar Dhawan be thinking for the rest of this innings sitting in the dressing room? Flashbacks of a great career? Convincing himself that this may be his last international match?

Inko Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka aur Afghanistan se match khilao ab. Form me aaye tab statspadding karenge.



#INDvsBAN Dhawan 3 run par gaya. Ye buddhe khiladi young players ki jagah kha rahe hain. Bangladesh ke khilaf run ni bana pa rahe hain.Inko Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka aur Afghanistan se match khilao ab. Form me aaye tab statspadding karenge. Dhawan 3 run par gaya. Ye buddhe khiladi young players ki jagah kha rahe hain. Bangladesh ke khilaf run ni bana pa rahe hain.Inko Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka aur Afghanistan se match khilao ab. Form me aaye tab statspadding karenge.#INDvsBAN

Rohan 🏏 | Dotvid Hatebot @Rohantweetss If Ishan does well here then ideally Dhawan might be dropped from the squad itself



Rohit Gill main openers, Kishan backup opener If Ishan does well here then ideally Dhawan might be dropped from the squad itself Rohit Gill main openers, Kishan backup opener

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Opening pair of India in the last 4 ODI matches:



Gill & Dhawan

Rohit & Dhawan

Kohli & Dhawan

Ishan & Dhawan Opening pair of India in the last 4 ODI matches:Gill & Dhawan Rohit & Dhawan Kohli & Dhawan Ishan & Dhawan Dhawan has become the Aloo of India's ODI side. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Dhawan has become the Aloo of India's ODI side. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Rama @WobbleSeam It'll be a real shame if Dhawan is selected again without strong domestic performances.

Gill then Rutu should be in the team. It'll be a real shame if Dhawan is selected again without strong domestic performances. Gill then Rutu should be in the team.

Uday45 @uday_45_ Sadly this is the end of dhawan career Sadly this is the end of dhawan career

He is complete mug vs spin now, bats at around 70 SR. Really tough to see him bat this way. Boycott Indian cricket if Dhawan survives and is named in the squads by new selection committee.He is complete mug vs spin now, bats at around 70 SR. Really tough to see him bat this way. #BANvsIND Boycott Indian cricket if Dhawan survives and is named in the squads by new selection committee.He is complete mug vs spin now, bats at around 70 SR. Really tough to see him bat this way. #BANvsIND

Camlin Oil Pastels @Camlintweets In this series :



Runs made by Shikhar Dhawan : 18

Boundaries hit by Mehidy Hasan : 18



One is an opner, the other comes at no.8 In this series :Runs made by Shikhar Dhawan : 18Boundaries hit by Mehidy Hasan : 18One is an opner, the other comes at no.8

India have to take a tough call on Shikhar Dhawan

Shubman Gill has had an incredible 2022 in ODIs. The youngster grabbed his opportunity whenever he got one and performed consistently against West Indies, Zimbabwe, South Africa and even New Zealand.

Team India will want some consistency in their XI with the World Cup in 10 months' time at home. For this, they might have to make a decision on Shikhar Dhawan's future and ensure they have a settled opening combination at the top of the order.

Captain Rohit Sharma has been pretty vocal about how important Dhawan has been to the ODI side and how the duo complement each other really well. However, Dhawan's performances seem to be in free fall at the moment and many feel Gill deserves the chance to become the first-choice opener alongside Rohit.

Only time will tell whether Dhawan will be picked for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand next month. If he is not selected, it will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue give the Gill and Rohit a run at the top as they ramp up preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

