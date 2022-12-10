"We may have seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs" - Fans react as Dhawan scores just 18 runs in entire ODI series vs BAN

Shikhar Dhawan's woeful run with the bat continued in the third ODI against Bangladesh as he was dismissed for just three off eight balls on Saturday, December 10. This was the second time in the series that he was dismissed by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan.
Mehidy struck on the very first ball that he bowled in the ongoing match at Chattogram as his angle round the wicket cramped Dhawan for room. The southpaw tried to defend the delivery, but there were two sounds, and the fielders were convinced that the ball had struck the pad first.
Although the on-field umpire adjudged Dhawan to be not out, Bangladesh went for a review and replays showed that the ball had indeed hit the pad first. Ball tracking showed three reds and Shikhar Dhawan had to depart for yet another low score.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the way Dhawan performed in the series as he mustered just 18 runs off 35 balls in three matches. Some also believe that this could be the last ODI that he has played for India. One of them wrote:
"We may have seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs, it was an exceptional career."
Here are some of the reactions:
India have to take a tough call on Shikhar Dhawan
Shubman Gill has had an incredible 2022 in ODIs. The youngster grabbed his opportunity whenever he got one and performed consistently against West Indies, Zimbabwe, South Africa and even New Zealand.
Team India will want some consistency in their XI with the World Cup in 10 months' time at home. For this, they might have to make a decision on Shikhar Dhawan's future and ensure they have a settled opening combination at the top of the order.
Captain Rohit Sharma has been pretty vocal about how important Dhawan has been to the ODI side and how the duo complement each other really well. However, Dhawan's performances seem to be in free fall at the moment and many feel Gill deserves the chance to become the first-choice opener alongside Rohit.
Only time will tell whether Dhawan will be picked for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand next month. If he is not selected, it will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue give the Gill and Rohit a run at the top as they ramp up preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.