"We mean business"- Top 10 funny memes as New Zealand beat Netherlands comfortably and retain top position in 2023 World Cup points table

New Zealand defeated the Netherlands comfortably by 99 runs in the sixth match of the 2023 World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, October 9. With their second straight victory, the Kiwis side have retained the pole position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first on a decent surface, the Kiwis notched up 322/7 in 50 overs after a collective performance from their line-up. Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51), and Tom Latham (53) hit half-centuries.

Devon Conway (32), Daryl Mitchell (48), and Mitchell Santner (36*) chipped in with valuable contributions. Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekern scalped two wickets apiece for the Netherlands in the bowling department.

In response, the Dutch team could only score 223 runs in 46.3 overs before getting all out. Mitchell Santner starred with the ball for New Zealand, picking up a five-wicket haul.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the 2023 World Cup match between New Zealand and the Netherlands on Monday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

A fan shared a meme related to the New Zealand vs Netherlands match.

A fan shared a meme related to the New Zealand vs Netherlands match.

A fan shared a meme related to the New Zealand vs Netherlands match.

"I think we did a great job with the bat first up"- New Zealand captain Tom Latham after win against the Netherlands team

After the conclusion of the match on Saturday, Kiwis skipper Tom Latham reflected on the win, saying:

"I think we did a great job with the bat first up and managed to build partnership in the middle and a couple towards the backend, obviously the bowlers did fantastic job in the end."

"You need time in the middle, valuable, biggest thing was the partnerships and that allowed us to do well at the end. Guys have bowled beautifully, tried to make sure we be proactive with the changes, making sure that they didn't bowl too many overs in a row.

On the performance of bowlers, he added:

"I thought the spinners were outstanding, I thought Mitch bowled fantastically well, got the rewards and nice for him to get that. Big boys up front did well, squeezed them through at the start, able to use the scoreboard and built pressure at the start."

"We're not far away in having the full squad, great to see Kane back doing his thing, getting closer everyday"

England and Afghanistan will square off in the seventh match of the 2023 ODI World Cup on Tuesday (October 10) in Dharamsala. The game will commence at 10:30 AM (IST).