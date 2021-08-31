“We might see Ravichandran Ashwin and one fast bowler short, either it's Ishant or Siraj” – Ashish Nehra

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra opined that Ravichandran Ashwin would replace a seamer for the fourth Test against England. But the 42-year-old reiterated that veteran Ishant Sharma shouldn’t be written off based on just his Leeds performance.

After the high of Lord’s, India fell from grace as England squared the series 1-1 by winning in Headingley by an innings and 76 runs. Ishant Sharma drew the most flak for his lacklustre performance. But Nehra came in support of the 32-year-old, saying Ashwin’s inclusion would only be a tactical move and not because Ishant looked off-colour in a solitary game

“Yeah, the fourth Test match is at the Oval, so I am hoping the way Oval pitch is and the way conditions have been in so many years – everybody knows Oval’s history – we might see Ravichandran Ashwin and one fast bowler short. Either it’s Ishant or either it’s Siraj – only time will tell.

“I am not a big believer that you judge people like Ishant Sharma who has played 100 Test matches on one-one game performances. Yes we have four-five-six good Test bowlers and there is a competition there, but you don’t want to see a new bowler every Test match,” Ashish Nehra said in response to Sportskeeda’s question during an online interaction organised by Sony.

Ishant Sharma looked terribly short on rhythm. He struggled to keep the ball at the stumps, overstepped a few times, before eventually ending with match figures of 0 for 92, with a high economy-rate of 4.2.

“We have not lost the Test match because of Ishant Sharma” – Ashish Nehra

Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the Lord's Test before going wicketless at Headingley

Debates surrounding the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin have been doing the rounds since Day 1 of the Nottingham Test. But with Ravindra Jadeja nursing a knee injury and the Oval surface traditionally known to aid spin, the veteran off-spinner is primed to play his first game of the series.

Ashish Nehra, however, issued a reminder that India didn't lose the third Test because of just Ishant Sharma and it would be unfair to a 104-Test-old if he’s axed based on a single performance.

“Yes he was not in rhythm, but we lost that Test match so we are discussing that more. We have not lost the Test match just because of Ishant Sharma. Here is a guy who has played 100 Test matches, he’s picked up 5 wickets at Lord’s, so it will be too harsh on Ishant Sharma if he’s [dropped] based on just one Test match,” Ashish Nehra added.

Spinners accounted for 16 of the 38 wickets to fall when India last played a Test at the Oval back in 2018. Changes in the line-up are definitely on the cards. But will it lead to any change in India’s fortunes? Only time will tell.

