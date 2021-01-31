"We have moved from being India's admirers to their enemy" - Stuart Broad

English quick Stuart Broad has admitted that some of his teammates had supported India in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Broad, however, also said that the visitors are now not India's admirers but the "enemies."

On the backs of some unparalleled team efforts, Ajinkya Rahane-led India trounced the Aussies 2-1 in the 4-Test series that culminated in the historic win at the Gabba.

Writing for Daily Mail, Stuart Broad heaped praise for India's triumph Down Under but said they are still not 'impregnable'.

"This is not an easy place to tour, and India's confidence will be sky high from winning at the Gabba to complete a series victory in Australia earlier this month. I can tell you that they had supporters within this England team throughout that decisive match in Brisbane. They are the World Test Championship leaders for good reason. But we have moved from being admirers to their enemy within a couple of weeks and what we cannot do is build India up in our minds. They are not impregnable," wrote Stuart Broad.

England are touring India for an all-format tour which will begin with four Tests from February 5th.

"Virat Kohli is one of the best I've seen" - Stuart Broad

Virat Kohli will return as the Indian cricket team's captain.

England will face a different Indian team compared to the one that beat Australia. The biggest addition will be of the regular skipper Virat Kohli, who averages a staggering 68.4 at home.

Stuart Broad admitted that Kohli is one of the best batsmen he has ever seen, and also added that the English need to focus on their strengths if they have to win in India.

"Virat Kohli is one of the best I've ever seen but if we go through all their positives we will be defeated before we've even begun. We need to build on our own strengths. We are entering the series in great form ourselves," wrote Stuart Broad.

The last time England toured India for a Test series (2016), Kohli's 655 runs from 8 innings proved to be the difference between the two sides. Will the master repeat or improve on the feat against an improved English side under Joe Root? Only time will tell.