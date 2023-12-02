"We don't need anyone from the outside"- Gautam Gambhir backs India to succeed with Indian coaches

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir disagrees with the argument that India need to look at a foreign coach after the tenure of current head coach Rahul Dravid ends.

Gambhir shed light on how the Men in Blue went all the way to the final of the 2023 World Cup with a coaching staff that had almost all Indians. He explained why the lack of presentation skills makes people believe that perhaps a foreign coach would do a better job.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda alongside former Pakistan legendary bowler Wasim Akram, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say about teams like India and Pakistan needing coaches from their respective countries:

"We saw how well India played in the World Cup and that shows that we don't need anyone from the outside. Our problem is we are probably not able to present that well, use the laptop, or speak English that well. We don't have those corporate skills, but we know how to put the hard yards on the field and do the groundwork."

Wasim Akram also weighed in on what Gambhir had to say and spoke about just how less invested foreign coaches in Pakistan are. He added:

"Our foreign coaches aren't here (in Pakistan) all the time. They don't put efforts in going to the NCA and coaching youngsters or other coaches. They don't work on the man-management and psychological side of things. Unhone to laddoo khilaaya hai hum sab ko (we are just being fooled)."

Gautam Gambhir on importance of emotions for coaches

Gautam Gambhir believes it is important to have emotions in sports as that's what drives individuals and also their coaches. He feels the passion that Rahul Dravid would show while working as an Indian head coach, it won't be the same from any foreign coach.

On this, Gambhir stated:

"We have had so many great players who have won World Cups so if they want to come into the coaching setup, India and Pakistan need to back them as coaches. Emotions are very important in sport because when you wear that shirt, you know how much blood and sweat you have given to reach that level. If India don't give extension to Rahul Dravid, I hope some Indian coach replaces him."

Rahul Dravid has agreed to extend his contract as the head coach of the Indian team. However, he recently claimed that he is yet to sign the papers.