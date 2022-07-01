"We need you more as a bowler rather than as a captain" - Rahul Dravid on his conversations with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs ENG fifth Test

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid shed light on the conversations he held with stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England. The fast bowler was handed the leadership responsibilities after Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19, earlier this week in Leicester.

Bumrah became the first fast bowler to lead the Indian Test side since Kapil Dev in 1987 on July 1. Apart from leading the team, the 28-year-old also spearheads the Indian bowling unit, who are touted to play a key role against a revamped England side under Brendon McCullum.

Making it clear that the team requires the services of Bumrah, the bowler, more than Bumrah, the captain, Rahul Dravid said in an interaction with Sony Sports:

I've had a couple of conversations with him in the last few days to tell him to just relax. We need you more as a bowler rather than as a captain."

The head coach added:

"I think he is a very thoughtful individual, understands the game very well. Also, he commands the respect of the team, which is very important as a leader."

The pace bowler has been an indispensable part of the red-ball squad ever since making his debut in South Africa five years ago. Playing a key role in the team's overseas wins, the captaincy, albeit on a temporary basis, counts as yet another feather in Bumraj's cap.

"It's not easy for a fast bowler to captain, he's got to think about his own bowling too" - Rahul Dravid

Bumrah represents a rare breed of fast bowlers who have had the privilege to lead their side. Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and Courtney Walsh are some of the names from the past while Pat Cummins leads the current Australian outfit.

Opining that it is hard for a fast bowler to captain the side, Dravid said:

"Bowling changes, field changes obviously will only get better with time. It's a new challenge. It's not easy for a fast bowler to captain, he's got to think about his own bowling too. Captaincy is something that you'll get better at as you do it more."

Adding that the Indian bowlers will have to try and maintain a tight line while bowling, Dravid concluded:

"Hitting the top of the off-stump is still a very good ball and it's about hitting that spot consistently. If they (England) have the skill to attack our best deliveries, then good luck to them."

BCCI @BCCI



53/2 at Lunch on Day 1



bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST #ENGvIND



Weather permitting, second session to restart at 12.48 PM local time (5.18 PM IST) Early Lunch has been taken. #TeamIndia 53/2 at Lunch on Day 1Weather permitting, second session to restart at 12.48 PM local time (5.18 PM IST) Early Lunch has been taken.#TeamIndia 53/2 at Lunch on Day 1 bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST #ENGvIND Weather permitting, second session to restart at 12.48 PM local time (5.18 PM IST) https://t.co/Xmxv2QIYRq

Bumrah called the wrong side of the coin in his maiden toss and was put in to bat by Ben Stokes. At the time of writing, India are placed at 53-2 at lunch, with Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari at the crease.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far