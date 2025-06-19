"We need to first answer that" - Former batter's massive statement on uncapped Indian batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian batter WV Raman believes 29-year-old Abhimanyu Easwaran deserves a go as an opener in the upcoming away Test series against England, starting June 20. The left-hander was picked for India's previous Test series in Australia but warmed the benches in all five outings.

Despite his incredible run in domestic cricket, Easwaran continues to be at the end of the road as far as India's batting order for the England series is concerned. While Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partner and the No.3 spot remain undecided, recent reports suggest two of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and Sai Sudharsan as front-runners for the two spots.

Talking about Easwaran's chances of finding a place in the XI for the England series, Raman told TOI:

"Let's not forget that Easwaran has been getting runs much higher than him over a long period of time. We have been having Easwaran as a part of the squad. We are not playing him. And that is again creating a lot of dilemma when the next selection comes up. We will have to try and reward him fully in the sense that there is no point picking him in the squad."

He continued:

"We don't have, let's say, a player who has opened in the past, who is willing to open. There is a vacant slot at the top of the order. And here you have on the other hand, you have a player who has been opening right through his life, who has got runs every season almost. And then you pick him in the squad. When there is an opening slot which is vacant, you don't use him."

"I think we need to first answer that particular bit. Again, we have got somebody who is making a comeback after a long period of time. And then he is not a spring onion now. He is into his 30s. He is experienced. He is also in the best of form."

Easwaran boasts an excellent first-class record with almost 8,000 runs at an average of 48.70 in 103 matches.

"Depends on who bats on which number" - WV Raman on India's squad for the England series

WV Raman believes India have ticked most boxes with their squad for the upcoming England Tests. However, he emphasized the importance of role clarity to the batters and their positions in the order.

With the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Tests, the Indian batting order remains a mystery.

"Spinners, yes, we've ticked the boxes. And even batting, maybe one-half of it. It's just that the other half will depend on the slot that is provided to the batters, that's given to the batters. And the role allocation, I think that is what will depend on. It depends on who bats on which number," said Raman (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"And also, who it is that they want to be a part of this batting unit will be very important. Because we got the likes of (Abhimanyu) Easwaran and Karun Nair who almost forced their way into the side by sheer weight of their runs over a period of time. Now, the question is the level of confidence that the team management has on these two to give them the chances first up in the series."

The England series marks the start of India's 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

