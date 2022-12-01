"We don't need to imitate England in everything"- Former India selector on brand of white-ball cricket

Former India selector Saba Karim feels the Men in Blue need to reassess their brand of white-ball cricket and change their approach. However, he also doesn't want them to do exactly what defending ODI and T20I champions England do with their team.

England are known to have quite a deep batting line-up and many feel that Team India should follow the same ideology. However, Karim feels that each team has its own set of strengths and weaknesses and it is up to the team management to decide how they want to bring about a change.

Replying to a Sportskeeda query during a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, here's what Saba Karim had to say:

"We don't need to imitate England in everything. We need to have our own way of playing white-ball cricket. It is easy to say that play like England, but it is important to see whether we have those kinds of players and if we don't then how to unearth them. If we have them in domestic cricket then can we give them those opportunities? That is something India have to decide."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers. Well played @BLACKCAPS 🏽 Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers. #NZvIND Well played @BLACKCAPS 👏🏽 Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers. #NZvIND https://t.co/bcGnf6K5Ry They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options .. twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/… They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options .. twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/…

Saba Karim on India's pace combination

It might be tempting for the Indian team to play both Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur as they can also bat and provide that much-needed balance in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

However, on being asked about this through a Sportskeeda query, Saba Karim spoke about the importance of picking bowlers who can strike in the middle overs as well. He stated:

"Initially, I think only one of them (Chahar and Thakur) will play. Because you also need to have three attacking bowlers who help you pick wickets not only with the new ball but also in the middle overs. We didn't pick up enough wickets in the middle overs against New Zealand so that's crucial along with having 6-7 bowling options if possible."

Udit @udit_buch Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur in ODIs hopefully aren't the Pant and DK of T20Is jo "Play anyone Maan not going to make any difference" vala scenario paida kare Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur in ODIs hopefully aren't the Pant and DK of T20Is jo "Play anyone Maan not going to make any difference" vala scenario paida kare 😭😭

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

