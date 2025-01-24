"We need him in the India Test Team" - Fans erupt as Shardul Thakur scores century for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy match vs J&K after big guns fail

Shardul Thakur starred with the bat for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir at BKC on Day 2 (Friday, January 24). The right-hander scored a timely century to help the hosts take a 188-run lead at the stumps after his team was reduced to 101/7.

His unbeaten 113-run knock came as big guns Rohit Sharma (28), Yashasvi Jaiswal (26), Ajikya Rahane (16), Shreyas Iyer (17), and Shivam Dube (duck) failed to make a mark.

Shardul has already stitched together an unbeaten 150-plus partnership with Tanush Kotian (58* off 119 deliveries) to recover Mumbai from blemishes.

The 33-year-old was also the top scorer for Mumbai in the first essay, scoring 51 runs off 57 balls, as they were bundled out for 120. The all-rounder also bagged two wickets in the first innings against J&K.

Fans on X lauded Shardul Thakur for his century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match. Former India player Irfan Pathan wrote:

"How good @imShard has been for Mumbai in Ranji trophy. A knock of 100 came at the time when Mumbai was 101/7 from there he took his team to 250+. Thakur ke hath abhi bhi lambe hai.."

"Shardul Thakur by today's 100 has proved the IPL teams that he's not finished yet."

"SHARDUL THAKUR "WAS" SAVIOUR & "IS" FIGHTER. We need him in the India Test Team.

Shardul Thakur was recently ignored for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The all-rounder last represented India in the two-match Test series in South Africa in December 2023.

Thakur has over 2,000 runs in first-class cricket, including 13 half-centuries and one hundred. The medium pacer has also bagged 277 wickets in 88 first-class games as well.

Besides Tests, he was recently ignored by all 10 franchises at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"I like batting in difficult situations" - Shardul Thakur relishes batting in challenging situations

Shardul Thakur said that batting in tough situations brings the best out of him. He told ESPNcricinfo on Thursday:

"I like batting in difficult situations. In easy situations, everyone does well, but how you put up the show in adverse situations matters. I see tough situations as a challenge and always think about how to overcome that challenge."

Notably, Shardul once played a crucial knock of 67 runs off 115 balls when India beat Australia by three wickets in Brisbane to win the 2020-21 BGT by a 2-1 margin.

He will look to deliver in the remaining matches for Mumbai and make his case stronger for India's tour of England later this year.

