"We need to stick together and play together as a team" - Shardul Thakur on Mumbai's chances of qualifying for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarter-finals

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur is hopeful that the team will qualify for the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. They are set to face Meghalaya in their final group-stage match which starts on Thursday, January 30.

For Mumbai to have a chance to progress to the knockouts, they not only need to win this game but will also have to win with a bonus point. That is not all as they will still have to depend on the outcome of the match between Baroda and J&K.

J&K are at the top of Group A with 29 points while Baroda are second with 27. Mumbai, with 22 points, will need to win with a bonus point and hope for J&K to defeat Baroda. Should Baroda win or even secure a draw, Mumbai's chances will be as good as over to qualify.

Ahead of the match, Shardul Thakur stated that Mumbai will have to stick together and play as a team.

“Longer format is an emotional roller coaster ride, one session can take the game away. The player who has observed must have learned from it. Be humble and be respectful, I don’t take anything or anyone lightly. The message from the coach and captain is simple. We need to stick together and play together as a team,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He further added that the team will have to believe that they can win and trust their preparation and execution. They will back themselves to win this contest and gain the bonus point as Meghalaya have failed to win a single game so far this season.

“It’s about believing. When chips are down, we have to believe that we can come on top. We need to trust our preparation and execute our skills, we will be good. As Mumbai team whenever we are pushed back on the wall, we have emerged on the top. We are hoping to play with that kind of attitude what we have been doing over the years. I think we will be fine,” he said.

Mumbai to field less star-studded side in Ranji Trophy clash against Meghalaya

Several Indian stars such as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to domestic cricket and played the previous game for Mumbai. The team also had Shreyas Iyer, captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube among notable India internationals.

However, the likes of Rohit, Jaiswal, and Shreyas failed to make any significant impact with the bat. Ahead of the must-win game against Meghalaya, the selectors, as reported by The Indian Express, are set to go with a less star-studded team and will not include Rohit, Jaiswal, and Shreyas.

The three senior and Team India stars will be replaced by youngsters Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Suryansh Shedge.

