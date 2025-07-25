"We needed a passport for that" - Dhruv Jurel reveals amazing story about selection for 2020 U19 World Cup 

Team India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel revealed an interesting story of how his father believed he would play the U19 World Cup. Jurel is currently with the Indian team on their ongoing England tour.

The 24-year-old revealed how his father had more belief in his selection than him. He recalled his father applying for a passport for him when he had scored 150-odd runs in a Cooch Behar Trophy match with the U19 World Cup still being two years away.

"My dad used to tell me keep playing well there is the U19 World Cup. I told him that is very far, it is two years away. But he had so much belief. I played the first cooch behar game and scored 150 odd runs. My dad told he has taken a passport appointment as I did not have one. I asked him why we need a passport? Then he told me the U19 World Cup is in South Africa. I laughingly told him what has happened to you why you are thinking so far ahead. Then I thought how to tell him no and I just went," he said in an interview on Sony Sports Network. (1:05)

Dhruv Jurel then added how he was selected for the U19 England tour before the World Cup. As a passport was needed for that tour, he remembered asking his father how he knew of something this far-fetched, admiring the belief.

"There was an U19 England tour and I got selected. We needed a passport for that. When I met dad I told him how do you know all these things I never thought of so far. He told me a father is a father. I knew from the first that you will play," he added.

Notably, Dhruv Jurel was named vice-captain for the 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. The right-hander batted in three innings and scored an unbeaten half-century as well. India had a memorable campaign but unfortunately fell short, losing the final to Bangladesh U19.

Dhruv Jurel reveals he manifested to play at Lord's

Every cricketer dreams of playing at the historic and iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The case is no different with Dhruv Jurel, who also manifested to play for India at the venue.

In the third Test of the ongoing series against England, his dream did come true. Although Jurel was not a part of the playing 11, he got the opportunity to play the game as a substitute wicketkeeper for the injured Rishabh Pant. He kept wickets in both innings.

"My dream was to play at Lord's. When I went in I looked all around. I was playing at Lord's. I felt so happy. I manifested it and I played there. I enjoy keeping a lot. There are many good wicketkeeper batters but there are very less keepers who are good. I want to be one of the best wicketkeepers and I keep trying to improve my keeping," he said. (3:11)

Dhruv Jurel effected three dismissals in the first innings with the catches of Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, and Chris Woakes behind the stumps. Notably, with Pant having fractured his right toe, Jurel is keeping wickets in the ongoing fourth Test as a substitute in Manchester as well.

