Sunil Gavaskar backs BCCI's move to reschedule canceled fifth Test

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out that one should not forget the gesture of the England team in 2008 following the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. He also asserted that India did the right thing by offering to reschedule the match.

England were in the midst of a multi-format tour of India during the Mumbai terrorist attack. The team flew back to England after the attack but later returned to participate in a two-match Test series as per the original agreement.

During a discussion on Sony Sports network, Sunil Gavaskar spoke of England's gesture and said:

"Yes, I think that the decision of rescheduling the canceled Manchester Test would be the correct thing to do. We should never forget what the England team did in 2008 after the horrific attack, the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The English team came back. They were perfectly entitled to say, 'we don't feel safe, so We will not come back'. Never forget that Kevin Pietersen led the team, and he was the main man. If KP had said no and refused then that would have been the end of the matter."

It is exactly how the relationship between the two boards should be: Sunil Gavaskar on good relations of BCCI and ECB

Sunil Gavaskar was also delighted to see a positive and understanding relationship between the two boards, ECB and BCCI. Speaking about the possible time frame for the rescheduled match, Gavaskar said:

"It is a piece of the fantastic news that the BCCI is willing to make up for it. It is exactly how the relationship between two boards should be. It is absolutely apt that the BCCI offers to play the game during their next tour to England. I think the IPL will finish in early June. So there is enough time for them to go a few days early, depending on whether we still have Covid and all the restrictions, and maybe play a Test match before or after."

More details about the canceled match and its possible rescheduling are expected to come out in the next few days.

