“We are the No.1 contenders for the World Cup” – Yuzvendra Chahal 

Yuzvendra Chahal is bullish about India’s chances in the T20 World Cup. The leg-spinner feels India have covered all their bases ahead of the showpiece event and enter the tournament as favourites.

India will look to win the T20 World Cup for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2007 when the tournament kicks off later this year. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

With India playing at home and boasting some of the biggest T20 stars on the planet, Yuzvendra Chahal told Sports Tak that the Men in Blue are the No.1 contenders for the T20 World Cup.

“I feel we have covered all bases. You know the 22-23 players that are in the reckoning for the World Cup. All slots have been filled. If you look at the middle-order, spinners, medium-pacers or batsmen you will see there is adequate preparation for the World Cup. Due to our experience, we are the no.1 contenders for the World Cup,” Chahal claimed.

India’s preparedness to host the T20 World Cup has come under scrutiny, especially after IPL 2021 was halted mid-way due to several teams reporting COVID-19 cases. With the situation regarding the pandemic constantly evolving, the UAE is considered as a backup option to host the event in case India is not in a position to do so.

Although Yuzvendra Chahal admitted moving away from home turf would not be ideal, the leg-spinner claimed the UAE offers up similar conditions to India. When asked whether India will still begin the tournament as favourites if it takes place in the UAE, Yuzvendra Chahal answered in the affirmative, pointing out their experience of playing IPL 2020 in the region.

“Absolutely. Because when we played the IPL in the UAE last year, wickets didn’t change too drastically. Whenever you play in Asia you get similar wickets. One negative is that there is less Indian crowd, and playing in India is a different feeling altogether. But 70-80% it remains the same,” Chahal explained.

Sri Lanka tour is the final exam, says Yuzvendra Chahal

While India play England and New Zealand over the next few months, a specialist white-ball side will tour Sri Lanka. It will offer a chance for players on the periphery to stake a claim, while players like Yuzvendra Chahal will look to cement their place in India’s first-choice playing eleven for the World Cup.

Speaking on tour, Yuzvendra Chahal is aware of the importance of getting things right against Sri Lanka.

“It is a final exam after years of hard work. Those who do well will get the World Cup reward. My target is to perform well in the matches I play. There is no undue pressure because all my focus would be on the Sri Lanka tour, and the World Cup is after it. If I start thinking about it right now, my focus will move away from the Sri Lanka tour,” Chahal concluded.

India will tour Sri Lanka in July, playing 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs during the white-ball tour. The Men in Blue are yet to announce a squad for the series.

