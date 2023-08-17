"We are obviously more confident"- Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique unfazed by Jasprit Bumrah's challenge in Asia Cup

Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique isn't really intimidated by the prospect of facing Jasprit Bumrah when they clash with India in the Asia Cup next month.

Bumrah has recently been showing shades of getting back to his best and will be leading the Men in Blue in the T20Is against Ireland, beginning on Friday, August 18.

While India will be bolstered by Bumrah's comeback, Shafique feels the Pakistan batters will be more than ready for India's challenge as they face speedsters like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf in the nets.

Here's what Abdullah Shafique was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times in a recent media interaction:

“Our bowling attack is pretty good, in fact, the best in the world. We face them (Shaheen, Haris, Naseem) in the nets… we face their challenging spells. And that gives us a lot of confidence and helps in our preparation. If we are playing good against them, we are obviously more confident against opponent bowlers."

Pakistan have edge, India don't look settled: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has weighed in on why he feels Babar Azam and Co. have an edge over India in their upcoming Asia Cup encounter. Kaneria explained how balanced the Men in Green looked compared to the unsettled Indian line-up.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria stated:

"Pakistan have the edge, as India don't look settled at the moment. They don't know which fast bowlers are going to play. In their spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal has been inconsistent. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja should be the three spinners, according to me. If they want a spinner on standby, Ravi Bishnoi should get the nod."

Team India is sweating on the fitness update of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. However, they will hope that Jasprit Bumrah fires all cylinders in the Asia Cup after game time in Ireland.