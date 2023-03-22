"We have one of the best fast-bowling lineups in the world" - Wasim Akram earmarks Pakistan as favorites for 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has suggested that the Men in Green are firm favorites for the 2023 World Cup in India. Akram believes Pakistan's much-vaunted bowling attack should prevail in batting-friendly conditions in India.

Pakistan haven't won the 50-over World Cup trophy since their first title in 1992. They reached the final in the 1999 edition, but lost to Australia by eight wickets at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The Men in Green's 2019 campaign ended in the group stage.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Wasim Akram pointed out that Shaheen Shah Afridi is in the form of his life and reckons that the likes of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah can wreak havoc. The 56-year-old said:

"Our captain is a great player and we have one of the best fast-bowling lineups in the world. Shaheen Afridi is currently in prime form. He has led his team to victory in the PSL for the second time. He is developing pretty well as an all-rounder."

"Then there is Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Hasnain is there, Ihsanullah is an exciting young fast bowler. I think because the World Cup is happening in India, it is the team with the stronger bowling attack that will succeed because the pitches tend to be batter friendly."

Shaheen, who captained the Lahore Qalandars to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in the eighth season, has become Pakistan's most dependable bowler. The 2019 edition saw the left-arm seamer become the youngest bowler to take a fifer in a World Cup game, doing so against Bangladesh.

"He bowled brilliantly and the pitch was also very lively" - Wasim Akram on Mitchell Starc's performance in Visakhapatnam

Reflecting on Mitchell Starc's outing against India in Visakhapatnam, Wasim Akram said his angle made him challenging to face. However, he backs the Indian batting unit to make the necessary adjustments.

Wasim Akram said:

"It is the angle that makes it difficult and especially when ball the comes in. At the same time India have some great top-order player. Be it, Virat Kohli, be it, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, all of them are greats of the game and they will figure out the problems."

"Let’s give credit to Mitchell Starc. He bowled brilliantly and the pitch was also very lively. And the way the ball was seaming around at one point I thought I am seeing a match in Australia or New Zealand."

India and Australia will lock horns in the final and deciding ODI in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22).

