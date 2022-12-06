"We had planned that for a long time" - Yastika Bhatia on Team India's farewell for Jhulan Goswami

Yastika Bhatia was a part of India's playing XI against England in Jhulan Goswami's last international game. The game was marred by the controversial run-out of Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma, but the Women in Blue ensured that they gave Goswami a fitting farewell.

Some players from Team India picked up the veteran pacer on their shoulders as they made their way back to the dressing room after beating England 3-0. Yastika Bhatia claimed that many in the team had already started making plans about how they were going to give Goswami a fitting farewell.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Bhatia had to say about Jhulan Goswami's farewell:

"We had planned that for a long time (picking Jhulan Goswami up on their shoulders). [Sabbineni] Meghana and other fast bowlers were busy planning how they would give her farewell for a long time. Sneh Rana had also written a song for her and she sang it when we were in a huddle."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jhulan Goswami on the shoulders of team India.



Thank you for everything, Jhulan! Jhulan Goswami on the shoulders of team India.Thank you for everything, Jhulan! https://t.co/0LPyMgFgti

Still sinking in the feeling that a legend has retired: Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia also opened up on how emotional the team felt when Jhulan Goswami bowled in her final ODI. The wicketkeeper feels it might take quite some time for the Women in Blue to fill the void caused by Goswami's retirement.

ICC @ICC



📸: Lots of smiles and tears in the Indian camp as Jhulan Goswami bids farewell to international cricket📸: @BCCIWomen Lots of smiles and tears in the Indian camp as Jhulan Goswami bids farewell to international cricket ✨📸: @BCCIWomen https://t.co/JhL8nQhMoa

On this, Yastika Bhatia stated:

"Before the match began, we all individually spoke about the qualities of Jhulan Di that we all liked and were inspired by. Then after the game, we all enjoyed each other's company and spoke at length about how great Jhulan Di's career has been."

She added:

"Even during the match, we were trying to sink in that such a huge legend is retiring and we're thinking about how we would be able to fill such a huge void. We all hope that her post-retirement phase is as great as her career has been."

Having made her debut all the way back in 2002, Goswami ended her India career with 255 wickets in 204 ODIs. She also managed 44 scalps in 12 Tests and 56 in 68 T20Is in addition to scoring three half-centuries across all formats.

Poll : 0 votes