"We don't play 5 or 10 Tests in a year" - Rashid Khan not thinking about managing his workload amid franchise cricket's commitments

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan stated that he is not yet thinking about managing his workload as they get to play only a handful of Test matches in a year. However, the leg-spinner asserted that playing for the national team holds top priority.

Rashid, one of the most sought-after T20 players in the world, has featured in Afghanistan's all five Tests since 2018. However, their last Test came in March 2021 against Zimbabwe.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the 23-year-old stressed the need for every player to realize the amount of cricket they can play. However, Rashid believes Afghanistan's not-so-packed schedule allows him to feature in numerous T20 leagues.

"As a player, you always need to have it in your mind, how much cricket can I play. How much load can by body take? That is very important. We don't have that kind of busy schedule for international matches where we play lots of Tests. We don't play five or 10 Tests in a year," Rashid said.

"If that was the case for me, then definitely I would have picked a few leagues where I can take myself and play more for my national team," he added.

Rashid Khan has a busy few months ahead of him, having just completed a five-match T20I series against Ireland after a brief stint in the Hundred. He will turn his attention to the Asia Cup 2022, followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia, Big Bash League and South Africa T20 League, where he has signed for the MI Cape Town.

"I'm just bowling them in the nets" - Rashid Khan on his new variations

The youngster claimed to be working on a few new deliveries, one of which he unleashed in the PSL and against Bangladesh. However, Rashid vowed to stick to his old weapons in the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.

"I do try my best to have different deliveries. At the moment I'm just bowling them in the nets, I haven't brought that in the game. The slow leg-spin which I have been working on, I bowled that a couple of times in the PSL and the series against Bangladesh," the Afghanistan star continued.

He added:

"At the moment, what I have been doing so far, I think that is working. I will just stick to that for the Asia Cup and World Cup. Consistency is important."

Ahead of the upcoming season of the BBL, Rashid is likely to return to the Adelaide Strikers. However, he will not be available for the entire tournament. With 92 scalps in 61 games, he is the second-highest wicket-taker amongst spinners in BBL history.

