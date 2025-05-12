"We are not playing for numbers or averages" - When Virat Kohli defended criticism of turning pitches during India's 2015 home season

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. During India's series against South Africa at home in 2015, Kohli, who was leading the side then, had defended criticism of turning pitches.

Ad

India were heavily criticised for producing turning pitches during their 2015 home season. During a press conference after their win against South Africa in the third Test in Nagpur, it was suggested that India's batting was poor and that the bowlers had succeeded in helping them win games.

However, Kohli defended the batting unit, stating that the main concern was to win games and not the averages of the batters.

“I don’t think our displays have been ugly, let me state that first. It’s a harsh word to use. It’s been lack of application. And secondly, I don’t mind compromising on (batsmen’s) averages as long as we are winning Test matches. I think that’s our main concern,” he had said (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

Trending

He added:

“We are not playing for record, we are not playing for numbers or averages. Let’s not get into that matter. Yeah, that’s all there is to it.”

Under Virat Kohli, India rose to the No. 1 position in the ICC Test rankings and were dominant in home conditions. He also lead India to its first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018.

Ad

Virat Kohli's numbers in Test cricket

Ad

Virat Kohli's Test retirement comes at a critical period for India, as they are set to tour England for a five-Test series in June this year. With Rohit Sharma already having announced his Test retirement, Kohli walking away now leaves a major void in the team.

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and has had a long and successful career, barring the past few years where he struggled for consistency. Overall, he played 123 Tests and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.

The right-hander smashed 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in the longest format of the game. Having retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup win, he will now be seen playing only ODI cricket for India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news