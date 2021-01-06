“We are pretty similar off the field, have similar interests” - Tim Paine on his bonding with Will Pucovski

Will Pucovski may be 22 and Tim Paine 36. However, the age gap of 14 years hasn’t stopped the Australian duo from striking up a friendship that is blossoming.

According to Australian skipper Paine, Will Pucovski and he are similar in nature and that has enabled them to build a strong bond.

In a video shared by cricket.com.au, Paine revealed how their friendship started. He said:

“I just wanted to (take him under my wings), when he first came into our group. (Wanted to) Make him comfortable and feel part of the group as much as I could.

Tim Paine further added about his camaraderie with Will Pucovski:

“We struck up a pretty good friendship even though there is… I don’t even know how far apart we are, but there is a fair age difference [sic]. I think we are pretty similar off the field, and we have similar interests.”

According to the Aussie skipper, his closeness to the 22-year-old will hopefully aid Will Pucovski on the cricket field. Paine explained:

“He likes a bit of smack talk. I find that I can spend time with him one-on-one and quietly then I start to learn a bit more about him as well and how he ticks. That can help me captain him and lead him when he is out in the middle as well. It works well both ways.”

Will Pucovski could open with David Warner at the SCG

Will Pucovski could make his Test debut at the SCG.

Although Australia’s playing XI for the Sydney Test is yet to be announced, there is a good chance of Will Pucovski walking out to bat with David Warner at the top of the order.

Warner and Pucovski were seen batting together in the nets, a further indication of Australia’s thought process heading into the third Test. On Pucovski’s likely debut, Paine told the media:

“There will be anxiety I’m sure for everyone watching someone play in their first Test match, there always is. Will has been hit in the head a few times but he plays the short ball really well and as long as he’s comfortable we’re comfortable and so far he’s indicated that he’s good to go and it’s not a concern to him.”

Paine went on to praise Will Pucovski for his consistency at the first-class, adding that he is highly impressed by the youngster’s progress. He added:

“There’s a lot of players and kids out there who are very talented and successful at junior cricket [sic]. But being able to convert that straight into Shield level at 19 or 20 when he started certainly makes you sit up and take notice. I started watching straight away and just love the way he goes about it.”

Will Pucovski has 1744 runs in 23 first-class matches at an impressive average of 54.50.