"We probably got it slightly wrong" - Brendon McCullum highlights England's blunder after 336-run defeat in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, highlighted the key aspect they got wrong after a 336-run hammering at the hands of Team India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. McCullum felt the hosts called it wrongly at the toss as the wicket didn't play as they expected it to.

Much like the opening Test at Headingley, England opted to field first at Edgbaston. With Team India amassing 587 on this occasion, the home side was playing catch-up after conceding a 180-run lead. Although the pitch was decent for batting, even on Day 5, a 608-run target proved to be a bridge too far.

At the post-game presser, the former New Zealand captain said that England shouldn't have let India muster 587 after being 211/5. He admitted that it left them well behind in the contest. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think, as the game unfolded, we probably looked back on that toss and said did we miss an opportunity there and it's probably fair. We didn't expect that the wicket would play quite as it did and hence we probably got it slightly wrong. But we did have them 200 for 5 and we weren't able to capitalise on that position and when you win the toss and bowl you're hoping to, well you're not anticipating the opposition's going to score 580 and then from that point we're behind the game."

"It was only a brilliant partnership from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook which gave us any balance in the game throughout the five days."

Shubman Gill's 269 ensured that England seamers have plenty of miles in their legs across two days after the first innings. Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (180*) produced knocks of the highest class and stitched a 303-run lead. However, the Englishmen still conceded a sizeable lead.

"I thought Akash Deep bowled outstandingly on that surface" - Brendon McCullum

Akash Deep. (Image Credits: Getty)

McCullum heaped praise on Akash Deep, who took 10 wickets. He highlighted the need to be switched on for the third Test, especially due to Jasprit Bumrah's impending return. The 43-year-old added:

"I thought Akash Deep bowled outstandingly on that surface. He was exceptional. Bumrah will more than likely come back in for the next one so we've just got to make sure we're well planned and well prepared and ready for the next challenge. It will be quite different I imagine to this surface and that's probably a good thing for us."

England have also added Gus Atkinson to the squad for the Lord's Test.

