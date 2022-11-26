"We're comfortable" - Mitchell Starc dismisses reports of rift between Australian players following Justin Langer's statements

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has rubbished reports of a rift between the players following former coach Justin Langer's explosive statements. Starc also asserted that he enjoys a good relationship with Langer.

Speaking on the Back Chat podcast, Langer launched a scathing attack on the Australian players, referring to them as 'cowards' for speaking behind his back and engineering his axing as a coach. The West Australian underlined that he deserved an extension beyond six months.

Speaking ahead of the first Test against the West Indies, the New South Wales bowler said their focus is on the game and they wouldn't be distracted by anything else. The 32-year-old revealed being in good terms with Langer, having exchanged texts with him recently.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"We're comfortable, we've spend a lot of time together as a three format group. It's all preparation for this Test match. Not too much is going to distract us. I have a pretty good relationship with Langer. We exchanged text messages post the World Cup. I'm pretty comfortable with my relationship with JL."

However, the 52-year-old clarified two days later that he harbors great respect for Pat Cummins and Co. and that he is not at war with the national side.

"Hopefully the public can support that" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Starc has also expressed his excitement about Test cricket's return to Perth and is keen to see a packed stadium. The left-arm pacer remains wary of the West Indies, adding:

"Always had great crowds in Perth. There's been a lot of talk about not having Test cricket over here for a long time. Hopefully the public can support that. Show us what Test cricket means to them. Definitely not taking any teams lightly. We know what the West Indies can serve up at their best."

He added:

"It's a good chance to kick-start our summer of Test cricket and hopefully some exciting cricket will be played."

Australia and West Indies last played a completed Test in December 2015. The tourists last won a Test on Aussie soil in 1997.

