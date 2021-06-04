"We’re definitely gonna win" - James Neesham reveals how he felt after MS Dhoni's run-out in the 2019 WC semifinal

James Neesham has revealed how he felt after the New Zealand cricket team picked up MS Dhoni's wicket in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against India. The Kiwi all-rounder said that he was sure the Blackcaps would progress to the summit clash after Dhoni got out.

India locked horns with New Zealand in a unique two-day semifinal match during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The Blackcaps set a 240-run target for the Men in Blue in the semifinals. Chasing a modest target, India lost their first three wickets for only five runs.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik returned to the dressing room before the score touched 100. MS Dhoni then joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja to take India closer to the target. The duo added 116 runs for the seventh wicket before Jadeja lost his wicket.

Soon after, Martin Guptill's direct hit helped the Blackcaps send MS Dhoni back to the pavilion. New Zealand eventually won the game by 18 runs. A fan recently asked James Neesham on Twitter about his feelings before and after Dhoni's dismissal.

"Before: Cool we’re probably gonna win. After: Cool we’re definitely gonna win," James Neesham replied.

James Neesham bowled the last over in the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal

MS Dhoni was dismissed in the penultimate over of the match. Lockie Ferguson then rattled Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stumps in the same over. The equation came down to 23 runs off six deliveries, with number eleven batsman Jasprit Bumrah joining number ten batsman Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle.

James Neesham came in to bowl the final over and conceded a boundary on the first ball. Yuzvendra Chahal played a dot ball next before handing a catch to Tom Latham on the third delivery.

Although India lost that game, the 2019 World Cup semifinal is very close to every Indian fan's heart because it was MS Dhoni's last appearance for India.

