"We're not a finished product first and foremost" - Brendon McCullum feels more work needs to be done with the England Test team 

England Test coach Brendon McCullum feels that the team is far from a finished product despite its recent success with a revamped approach. The former New Zealand captain is yet to face defeat since taking charge of the team last month.

Having forged a partnership with skipper Ben Stokes with aggression being the key foundation, McCullum has turned the Test team's fortunes around. They tested their new brand of cricket in the home series against New Zealand in June to emerge winners by a 3-0 margin.

To further cement their authority with the new approach, England registered their highest ever run-chase in Test cricket to win the rescheduled fifth Test against India at Edgbaston last week.

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 I’m ALL IN on this New England Test Team! Let’s enjoy the ride! I’m ALL IN on this New England Test Team! Let’s enjoy the ride! 🚀

Asserting that the recent results should be the norm for England, McCullum said in an interview with SENZ Breakfast on Tuesday:

"We're not a finished product first and foremost. We're a month into it and we've had some great results and we've seen the cricketing world put them on notice a little bit, but we need to ensure that this becomes a norm for us."

The head coach added:

"That this style of play and what we're trying to achieve is completely authentic to us in any given situation and that will be the real challenge."

Among several things, McCullum has introduced clarity in the England dressing room, which has helped their cause. In each of their recent victories, the Ben Stokes-led side have walked out with a clear intent, which has helped players like Alex Lees and Jonny Bairstow thrive.

"Obviously conditions around the world will mean that we'll have to be relatively adaptable" - Brendon McCullum

While there has been skepticism over the "Bazball" style of play, England have managed to silence their critics with some tangible results under their belt. However, this tactic is yet to be employed or experimented in overseas conditions.

Ben Stokes @benstokes38 @Edgbaston Edgbaston Day 5 sold out in 90mins….amazing support we’re getting at the moment… Edgbaston Day 5 sold out in 90mins….amazing support we’re getting at the moment…❤️ @Edgbaston

Claiming that adaptability would be key while playing aggressively in foreign conditions, McCullum said:

"Obviously conditions around the world will mean that we'll have to be relatively adaptable as well but look, I think that's one of the beauties of this group. I think there were times throughout the two series that we've played where we've had to absorb pressure as well."

Praising his team's ability to absorb pressure in crunch situations, the former New Zealand captain said:

"Much has been made of the destruction that we were able to operate with the ball in hand particularly and our hunt for wickets with the ball, but there's times where we had to absorb pressure. When that was needed, the guys really did it, which was really satisfying too."

England are slated to host South Africa later this month once they wrap up their ongoing series against India. The two teams will compete in an all-format series, which includes three Test matches as well.

