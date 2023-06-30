"We’re getting used to crowds now playing in India" - Tahlia McGrath on surge in Edgbaston ticket sales for 1st T20I of Women's Ashes

Australia women’s team all-rounder Tahlia McGrath said the players are getting used to playing in packed stadiums following their participation in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premiere League (WPL) held in India earlier in March.

McGrath’s statement comes ahead of Australia’s T20I opener against England in the Women’s Ashes, which will be played on Saturday, July 1, at Edgbaston.

Edgbaston is set to record the highest attendance in a women’s match in England as nearly 20,000 tickets have been sold for the first T20I, as reported by The Guardian. The previous best attendance was 14,000, when India women’s team played against the hosts in an ODI at Lord’s on September 24.

Tahlia McGrath, who played for UP Warriorz in the 2023 WPL, talked about the experience of playing in front of big crowds in India. Speaking to cricket.com.au ahead of the first T20I, McGrath said:

“Absolutely pumped about that (on a sell-out crowd). Can’t wait. We’re getting used to crowds now playing in India. A lot of us playing in the WPL and even the crowds at Trent Bridge (one-off Test) were really cool. So that’s what we love playing in front of big crowds.”

McGrath admitted that England will get the advantage of the home crowd but said Australia are still eager to witness a great atmosphere. She added:

“And yeah, there’s probably only going to be about 10 Aussie supporters in the crowd, but that’s alright. It’s still going to be an awesome atmosphere and a really cool experience.”

Australia start the Women’s Ashes with a bang

Australia sealed a comprehensive 89-run win in the one-off Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner made a big difference with her stupendous all-round show.

Gardner scored 40 runs in the first innings and followed up by bagging 12 wickets, including 8/66 in the second innings, the second-best figures in an innings in a women’s Test.

The two teams will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs, each worth two points. Australia have already accounted for four points following the Test win. A whitewash in the T20Is will see them seal the Ashes.

