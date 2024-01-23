"We're not going to change our approach" - Zak Crawley asserts ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

England opener Zak Crawley has vowed that the tourists will continue with the same aggressive approach in the upcoming Test series against India. The right-handed batter also underlined the need to stay in the present and be flexible in their preparations.

Crawley was one of the survivors of England's 3-1 series loss to India in 2020-21. However, the youngster is a much-improved player now, especially since the 2023 Ashes series where he finished as the leading run-getter for England, accumulating 480 runs in nine innings at 53.33.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 25-year-old said England are going into the series with an open mind, given they don't know what to expect. He elaborated:

"We're not going to change our approach. It has to be judged at the time. We talk about being fully present. If you're not present, you build up all these ideas about what it's going to be like, what the pitches will be, but we could turn up and the first Test is on a belter of a pitch. We could turn up and it's an absolutely raging turner, so you have to adapt your gameplan and play the situation. You can't decide that until you're out there and you're reading the situation."

The opening Test of the 2021 series in India saw a true pitch as England inflicted a 227-run defeat on the hosts. However, the tourists went on to lose the remaining three games on the raging turners.

"I've struggled a lot in my career with wanting the result too much" - Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley. (Image Credits: Getty)

Crawley further stated that he has yet to get into the mindset of going out there and playing his shots instead of focusing on the final score. He added:

"I've struggled a lot in my career with wanting the result too much. Sometimes you have to let go and trust the process. Whenever I've tried too hard or wanted it too much, that's when I feel more mistakes come. It's certainly something I still battle with. I've had it before where I've had a lot of failure and I can say, 'Listen, I'm just going to let go' and that's usually when I come good. That's a big thing I'm working on now, to see how much I can get in that mindset of just going out and playing, rather than thinking I need to make a score right now."

The Kent batter will be keen to continue his good run and his promising opening partnership with Ben Duckett.

