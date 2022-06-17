"We're just making sure we're not compromising the Test series" - Mitchell Starc on his return from injury against Sri Lanka 

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc opened up about his recovery from a freak injury he sustained during the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The left-arm pacer suffered a massive cut on his left index finger upon contact with a shoe spike during his follow-through while bowling.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old was replaced by Jhye Richardson in the playing XI for the remaining T20Is. Starc is yet to partake in the ongoing ODI series with the recovery still in process as well as a crucial two-match Test series on the horizon.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN: Australia are confident Mitchell Starc will be fit for the Sri Lanka Test series despite a setback with his finger injury #SLvAUS JUST IN: Australia are confident Mitchell Starc will be fit for the Sri Lanka Test series despite a setback with his finger injury #SLvAUS

Still hoping to feature in the remainder of the five-match ODI series, Starc told the Australian Associated Press:

"I'm still holding onto hope that I will. I had the stitches out (on Thursday). There's still a fair bit of glue still in the wound. That will start to dissolve a bit more in the next couple of days. Once we get to Colombo we'll have a look at it again and see where it's at.I'm still training. It's just a matter of where the wound is at, and obviously with one eye on the Test series as well and not compromising that."

Apart from the Test series issue, there is also a certain ICC rule dictating that a player cannot bowl with tape on his hand. The left-arm pacer has begun bowling in the nets and expressed his frustration at having to sit out despite feeling fully fit. He said:

"I feel really good with the ball in hand. I've had to bowl at training with the tape on, and it's purely that I can't do that in the fixture due to the ICC rules which is why I'm not playing. If it's game three, four, or five (that I play), I'm not sure yet. We're just making sure we're not compromising the Test series."

Australia secured a win in the first ODI at Pallekele courtesy of Glenn Maxwell's heroics. However, they were subjected to a defeat at the same venue in a rain-curtailed encounter in the second ODI. The teams have now moved to the R Premadasa Stadium for the last three matches of the white ball leg.

"I'm sure he'll be fine to play the next game" - Mitchell Starc on Steve Smith's injury concerns

The visitors have had injury cases pile up ever since landing on the island nation. Apart from Starc, the likes of Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson and Marcus Stoinis are suffering from injuries. Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann were called up as replacements from the Australia A side.

Middle-order batter Steve Smith was also in disconfort while running for a second run in the second ODI. He continued to play after receiving strapping on his upper left leg from the medical staff.

Claiming that the former captain is likely to play the third ODI, Starc said:

"I don't know how sore he is or how much of a niggle he might be.After he got the strapping he played a pretty nice drive through mid-wicket, so I'm sure he'll be fine to play the next game."

The Aaron Finch-led side will face Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the series on Sunday (June 19).

