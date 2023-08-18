"We’re all willing to make it happen" - Kagiso Rabada keen to see South Africa win 2023 World Cup

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada intends to stay away from any drama that could take their attention away from winning the 2023 World Cup. The right-arm pacer admitted that it's disappointing to have won no silverware in the format and that every squad member is eager for World Cup success.

The Proteas are one of the full member nations that are yet to win the 50-over edition, having first participated in the 1992 edition. Captained by Faf du Plessis, South Africa failed to even qualify for the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, winning only three out of their eight matches.

Rabada, who will lead South Africa's bowling attack, stated that they are desperate to lift the trophy this year and will do anything to make it happen. The 28-year-old said, as quoted by iol.com.za:

"All this drama outside about South African cricket and World Cups... we’re not paying attention to it really. Having been to World Cups and not winning silverware, it’s disappointing... I won’t lie. I’m willing to make it happen, we’re all willing to make it happen.

"Winning a World Cup is something that I would love to do. It’s something every player that’s in the set-up would love to do. The only thing going there, once the squad is announced, is to win it."

South Africa have reached the semi-finals four times and have lost to Australia twice. The knockout game of the 1999 edition between Australia and the Proteas was a tie, but the former progressed as they had previously emerged victorious in the Super Six stage.

"We can’t wait to go there" - Kagiso Rabada on series against Australia

With South Africa set to face Australia in a limited-overs series on home soil, Rabada reckons the side's preparations are on point and everyone is eager to go out there to perform. He explained:

"We had a camp in Durban and we just came off a camp in Pretoria. We see really good things coming out of these camps, and we have another one coming up just before the series against Australia.

"The (World Cup) squad hasn’t been announced yet but the guys are really eager. We can’t wait to go there. Whoever is chosen, I’m sure everyone can’t wait to go and play some competitive cricket."

Australia's tour of South Africa begins with the three-match T20I series in Durban on August 30. The ODI series begins on September 7 in Bloemfontein.