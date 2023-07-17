“We’re witnessing the rise of next superstar of tennis” - Tendulkar hails Carlos Alcaraz after 20-year-old defeats  Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed Carlos Alcaraz as the “next superstar of tennis” after the 20-year-old defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday.

Spain’s Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court in a thrilling final that lasted for four hours and 43 minutes. With the triumph, the World No. 1 also ended Djokovic's spectacular 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

Following Alcaraz’s brilliant victory, Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle to laud the talented youngster and wrote:

"What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes. We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz! #Wimbledon.”

In a previous tweet, the former India cricket captain praised Djokovic for showing great mental toughness during the Wimbledon 2023 final.

He wrote:

“Mental toughness = Novak Djokovic. Despite having issues with his body, the mind continues to push him forward. What a player!”

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also praised Alcaraz, describing winning a Grand Slam tournament at the age of 20 as a remarkable achievement for the tennis player.

“Winning a Grand Slam tournament at the age of 20 is a remarkable achievement for any tennis player, and Carlos Alcaraz's @carlosalcaraz victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship is no exception. Triumph over Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole, who had an impressive track record and an unbeaten streak for 10 years and 45 matches, underscores his skill, determination and ability to rise to the challenge. #wimbledon2023 #WimbledonFinal,” Dhawan wrote.

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Winning a Grand Slam tournament at the age of 20 is a remarkable achievement for any tennis player, and Carlos Alcaraz's @carlosalcaraz victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship is no exception. Triumph over Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole , who had an impressive track record and an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batter Suresh Raina also congratulated Alcaraz on his massive achievement.

Novak Djokovic gracious in defeat, terms Alcaraz a deserving winner

Speaking at the presentation ceremony after the Wimbledon 2023 final, Djokovic praised Alcaraz for playing an amazing final. He also admitted that his opponent played better and deserved to win.

The Serbian legend commented:

“I thought I’ll have trouble with you on clay and maybe hard, not on grass! It was an amazing way to adapt to a surface on which you must have played maybe once or twice before this year! Amazing, amazing.”

The 36-year-old added:

“You never like to lose matches like this. I guess when all the emotions are settled, I have to still be very grateful because I won many, many tight and close matches in the past here. I lost to a better player, so I have to congratulate him.”

The loss means Djokovic will have to wait for his 24th Grand Slam title, which would put him equal with Margaret Court’s all-time record.

