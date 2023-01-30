"We realized that an additional spinner would help" - Paras Mhambrey on swapping Yuzvendra Chahal for Umran Malik for second T20I vs New Zealand

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed that the management understood the value of an extra spinner for the second T20I vs New Zealand and thus included Yuzvendra Chahal for Umran Malik. Mhambrey also lauded Chahal for repaying the faith with a terrific spell.

Chahal made a breakthrough in his first over, dismissing Finn Allen, who went for the reverse sweep. The Haryana-born wrist-spinner finished with figures of 2-1-4-1 and became the highest Indian wicket-taker in T20Is.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Mhambrey said:

"One of the reasons we went in with that change because we realized that an additional spinner would definitely help. It did and Chahal bowled well for us."

The 50-year-old credited Hardik Pandya for rotating the spinners well. He also highlighted the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel was an opportunity for other spinners, as evidenced by Deepak Hooda's success.

"Looking at the wicket today, we went in with the right combination. In the last game, we had an extra seamer, but looking at the conditions, we realized that an additional spinner would definitely help. Even though Jadeja and Axar aren't there, we know what value the other two spinners provide. It's also an opportunity to try other bowlers as well.

"Hooda bowled four overs today, but you don't often see Hooda finishing four overs when Axar, Jadeja, or any regular spinner is available. But credit goes to Hardik for the way he rotated the bowlers and the faith he showed in them, especially Hooda and Washy. Very happy the way they have bowled and progressed throughout the innings."

The home side exploited the conditions perfectly in Lucknow to restrict the Kiwis to 99, one of their lowest totals in T20I cricket. However, India also struggled to chase the target, taking 19.5 overs to overhaul New Zealand's total.

"As a captain, instincts are equally critical" - Paras Mhambrey

Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Mhambrey reflected on Hardik Pandya's captaincy, indicating that the job is very much situational and condition-based. He added:

"As a captain, instincts are equally critical. At that stage, Hardik felt a leg-spinner would be useful. There was one right-hander and the pitch offered turn. In that situation, a leg-spinner is difficult to get away with which is why Hardik gave Yuzi that over."

Suryakumar Yadav, who earned the Player of the Match award, was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark from either side.

