"We don't really do team meetings anymore"- Joe Root on the 'Bazball' influence over England cricket

Veteran England batter Joe Root felt that one of the major changes that the 'Bazball' ideology brought in their Test team was the way they candidly addressed their team talks.

Root claimed that England no longer have proper professional meetings and replaced them with just casual conversations when the players get together to have a meal or coffee.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, here's what Joe Root opined on the Bazball culture and the changes it has brought:

"We don't really do team meetings anymore. We don't have to sit in a meeting room and I think it's more authentic and more genuine when you can have it around a dinner table. Having a coffee in the morning or whatever, I think that's when you do your best learning."

Root believes the fact that the players get to spend time with each other and cherish every moment helps them have open and honest conversations when needed.

Joe Root has committed to the Bazball approach irrespective of the result

England pulled off a miraculous win over India in Hyderabad, but couldn't repeat the feat in Visakhapatnam as the hosts leveled the Test series with a comprehensive 106-run win.

However, Joe Root recalled the one-off Test against India back in 2022 in Edgbaston where England chased down the target of 378 with their Bazball approach. He claimed that the visitors will continue playing the same way irrespective of the result and stated:

"It's what's given us success for a good period of time now. It's what brings the best out of us. We've been in similar situations before. The last time we played India in England, in that one-off Test, we were miles behind in the game and we managed to chase that score down. There have been numerous other occasions where we've done things that we never thought we could have done before."

Joe Root hasn't quite been able to get going in the Test series so far with just 52 runs from four innings. The wild slog against Ravichandran Ashwin that led to Root's dismissal in Visakhapatnam has received scrutiny from several cricket pundits. It will be interesting to see how the former England captain bounces back.

